Yankees Takeaways from Sunday's 5-0 loss to the Marlins, including Clarke Schmidt's first MLB start

The Yankees' regular season came to an end, as they couldn't get anything going on offense in their 5-0 loss to the Marlins on Sunday. >> Box score

Five things to know from Sunday’s game

1.

Clarke Schmidt earned his first big-league start in the regular season finale. His seven-pitch 1-2-3 inning was a hot start.

But he ran into some trouble in the second, allowing a two-run double to Jazz Chisholm. Corey Dickerson added an RBI single to give the Marlins an early 3-0 lead. Schmidt threw 33 pitches in the second. Those were the only runs Schmidt allowed in his four innings of work, as he allowed four hits and two walks while striking out four.

2.

The Yankees started off 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position in just the first inning. Aaron Hicks grounded into a fielders’ choice with runners on first and second, and with runners on second and third, Luke Voit struck out, while Gio Urshela grounded out too short. Through four frames, the Yankees were 0-for-5 with RISP, leaving five men on.

3.

Brian Anderson launched a solo home run in the fifth inning off of Jonathan Holder to increase the Marlins lead to 4-0.

Then in the eighth inning, Chisholm hit a solo home run off of Nick Nelson, to make it 5-0 Marlins.

4. DJ LeMahieu finished the day 2-for-3 with a walk, as his hunt for the AL batting title wraps up. He finishes the year with a league-best .364 batting average. He would become the Yankees' first batting champion since Bernie Williams (.339) in 1998.



5. Brett Gardner went 3-for-4 from the plate in what could be his final regular season game at Yankee Stadium.

What’s next

The Yankees will be the No. 5 seed in the playoffs and likely face the Cleveland Indians, though there is a chance that they play the Chicago White Sox.