Yankees takeaways from Sunday's 3-2 win over Nationals, including Giancarlo Stanton's walk-off single

Yankees Gleyber Torres HR 5/9

The Yankees won on a walk-off for the second day in a row, beating the Washington Nationals 3-2 on Sunday afternoon.

Here are the takeaways...

- Domingo German allowed a leadoff single to the speedy Trea Turner, but would get out the inning thanks to a fly out and a 4-6-3 double play. Turner would then get his second hit of the day, and just the Nats' third overall, in the top of the third with two outs. German didn't let that stop him from dealing, getting Josh Harrison to fly out Clint Frazier in right to end the half inning.

- Brett Gardner drew a leadoff walk in the third inning, and after a DJ LeMahieu fly out, Giancarlo Stanton also walked to give the Yanks a runner in scoring position for the first time all day. On a full count pitch, Aaron Hicks singled to center field and Gardner beat the throw home to score and give the Yanks a 1-0 lead.

- German continued to throw well, putting down the Nats quickly for a 1-2-3 fifth inning with two strikeouts. LeMahieu got his first hit of the day in the bottom half of the fifth, he then stole second base on Stanton's strikeout, but was left stranded as Hicks struck out to end the inning.

- Continuing the momentum after his walk-off on Saturday night, Gleyber Torres hit his first home run of the season on a blast to center field, giving the Yanks a 2-0 lead in the sixth inning.

-The Nats would finally get on the board in the top of the seventh thanks to Kyle Schwarber's two-run homer to tie the game 2-2. That marked the end of the day for German, who finished with two earned runs on five hits and six strikeouts over 6.1 IP and 80 pitches.

- Tyler Wade started off the bottom of the ninth with a walk, and then Aaron Judge pinch-hit for Gardner, drawing a walk as well. LeMahieu grounded to third, as the Nats got the force out at second for the first out of the inning. With runners on the corners, Stanton delivered the walk-off RBI single to left field to win the game 3-2.

Story continues

Highlights

What’s next

The Yankees are off on Monday and will start a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday. Neither team has announced a starting pitcher yet.