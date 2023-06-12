Yankees takeaways from Sunday's 3-2 extra-innings loss to Red Sox, including Gleyber Torres' costly error

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) reacts during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Yankee Stadium. / John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees lost a close one against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, losing in extra innings, 3-2, in a pitcher’s duel.

Here are the takeaways...

- Despite the lack of offense in this one, the second inning did see a total of three runs scored. For Boston, Justin Turner led off the inning with a solo jack off starter Clarke Schmidt to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead.

- New York got that run back and then some in the bottom half of the inning thanks to a little bit of luck. After Josh Donaldson walked to start things off, Boston starter Brayan Bello retired the next two, but Billy McKinney hit a ground-rule double to put runners on second and third. Jose Trevino followed with a hit up the middle that the infielder had played perfectly and would’ve thrown Trevino out to end the inning, but the ball hit the second base bag and ricocheted to the outfield to score two runs and put the Yanks up in front, 2-1.

- That was the extent of the offense for both teams up until the eighth inning due to strong outings by both Schmidt and Bello. Schmidt finished his night after 5.1 innings, giving up one earned run on four hits, no walks and striking out four. He left after 82 pitches (60 strikes) and lowered his season ERA to 4.70.

Bello pitched even better, though, and if not for that pinball play in the second inning, he likely would’ve recorded the win. Bello went seven innings, allowing those two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three.

- The Red Sox picked him up in the eighth due to an error by Gleyber Torres on the infield. After Kike Hernandez led off the inning with a single to left field, McKinney threw the ball back to the infield on a hop which Torres simply missed, allowing Hernandez to advance to second base and in scoring position.

A walk, sacrifice bunt, and groundout off Michael King scored the game-tying run and flipped the game on its head.

- After Clay Holmes and Kenley Jansen both did their jobs in the ninth inning, the game headed to extra innings where Boston produced a run against Ron Marinaccio on a Hernandez single that drove in the free runner. That turned out to be the game-winner as the Yankees went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the tenth.

- New York didn’t record a hit after DJ LeMahieu’s single in the fourth inning as the team continues to struggle offensively without Aaron Judge.

What's next

The Yankees have a day off on Monday before starting a two-game series with the cross-town rival Mets on Tuesday at 7:10 p.m. at Citi Field in the first installment of the 2023 Subway Series.

RHP Luis Severino will go toe-to-toe with RHP Max Scherzer.