Yankees takeaways from Sunday's 3-1 loss to Blue Jays, including Domingo German's shaky start

The Yankees got a great relief outing from Michael King after Domingo German's shaky start, but the offense was quiet in a 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays.

Here are a few key takeaways from Sunday's game...

- Making his first start since the 2019 season, Domingo German allowed a Bo Bichette double in his first inning of work, but struck out Teoscar Hernadez to end the inning.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. got to German in the second, though, driving a fastball over the wall in right field for a solo home run. Then, after a Lourdes Gurriel Jr. single, German was tagged for another home run, as Randal Grichuk slammed a two-run shot to left field just inside the pole to put Toronto up 3-0.

German settled in a little bit after that, but his day was over after three innings and 68 pitches. The right-hander allowed three earned runs (two home runs) on four hits, striking out two and walking one.

- In the bottom of the third, the Yankees put together a threat to get on the scoreboard, as Brett Gardner and DJ LeMahieu both singled, giving the Bombers runners at first and second with one out. But hitting with runners in scoring position was a problem once again, as Aaron Judge rolled into a 4-6-3 double play to end the inning.

- The Yankees turned to Michael King on the mound to start the fourth inning, and King gave the Yankees everything they could have asked for. With the bullpen down Jonathan Loaisiga, Chad Green, and Darren O’Day after pitching yesterday, King not only ate up innings, but was very effective in doing do.

The young right-hander gave the Yankees six innings of one-hit ball, striking out three and keeping the Blue Jays off the scoreboard. He retired 16 straight Blue Jays to end his impressive day on the mound.

King became the first Yankees reliever with 6+ scoreless innings with one hit allowed or fewer since Bob Shirley in 1986.

- The Yankees got on the board in the bottom of the fifth inning thanks to Clint Frazier. After doubling to lead off the inning, Frazier showed some aggressive base-running to tag up and take third on a Gio Urshela flyout to center. Gardner then grounded out, but Frazier came in to score a hustle run for the Bombers.

- The Yankees went down in order in the bottom of the ninth, ending a tough offensive day at the plate. The Yankees had just five hits and struck out six times with five men left on base, going 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

What's next

The Yankees begin a three-game series with the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night at 6:35 p.m., with Jordan Montgomery scheduled to face Jorge Lopez.