Yankees takeaways from Sunday's 3-1 loss to A's, including rare two-error game from Gio Urshela

Gio Urshela throw vs A's

The Yankees dropped their second consecutive game, falling to the Oakland Athletics 3-1.

Here are a few takeaways...

- Jordan Montgomery breezed through the first three innings, allowing just two hits on 32 pitches with 24 of them for strikes. Joey Gallo delivered a leadoff single in the fourth, but Luke Voit grounded into the 4-6-3 double play as the Yanks struggled to get anything going at the plate.

- In the bottom of the fourth inning, Brett Gardner took away extra bases from Matt Olson on a deep drive to center field, making a great catch against the wall for the first out. Yan Gomes and Jed Lowrie hit back-to-back singles off Montgomery, and then Gio Urshela misplayed a ground ball that could've been a double play to load the bases for the A's.

Mark Canha grounded into a 6-4-3 double play to get Montgomery out of the inning, but Oakland challenged the call and Canha was ruled safe at first to give the A's a 1-0 lead. Montgomery then struck out Chad Pinder to finally end the inning.

- Gary Sanchez walked to leadoff the top of the seventh, and would eventually advance to second on a wild pitch with two outs. Anthony Rizzo came in to pinch-hit for Tyler Wade, and drove in Sanchez on an error by A's 3B Matt Chapman to tie the game at 1-1.

- Montgomery's night came to an end after six strong innings, allowing just six hits and one run with three strikeouts. Jonathan Loaisiga came in to pitch the bottom of the seventh and let up a leadoff single. Starling Marte reached first on another error by Urshela, and then Loaisiga walked Olson to load the bases. The reliever struck out Gomes to escape the jam and keep it a tied game.

-Canha doubled with two outs in the bottom of the eighth off Chad Green, and scored on Tony Kemp's two-run home run to give the A's a 3-1 lead.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees will stay on the road and begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday at 9:38 p.m.

Corey Kluber returns to the mound for the Yanks, while the Angels have not announced a starter.