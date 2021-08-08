Yankees takeaways from Sunday's 2-0 loss to Mariners, including a near-perfect outing from Luis Gil

Luis Gil pitching side view

Despite a gem from Luis Gil, the Mariners shut the Yankees out and grabbed a 2-0 win in the series finale in the Bronx.

Here's a few takeaways from the game:

1. Luis Gil got the start for the Yanks and had a nearly flawless outing, throwing 5.0 innings of two hit, two walk and no earned run ball while striking out eight. He kept the team in the game as the offense came out slow to start.

2. With Gil keeping the Mariners down, the Yankees had multiple chances at taking the lead. First in the bottom of the third, the Bombers had the bases loaded with two outs, but Luke Voit struck out instead of putting the team on the board.

Then again in the fifth, Voit came up to the plate with two men on and two outs. This time around, he fouled out to first to end the inning.

3. The Mariners put in the game's first run at the top of the eighth inning. After a fielding error by Rougned Odor put the leadoff man at first and a walk followed it up to put two on with nobody out for Lucas Luetge, Kyle Seager hit a ground rule double to deep right to bring in Abraham Toro from second and score.

Luetge struck out the next two batters, but allowed an RBI single to Cal Raleigh to make it a 2-0 game -- Seager was thrown out at home to end the inning.

4. Aaron Judge had a chance to tie the game with Brett Gardner on second with two outs in the bottom of the ninth. He struck out looking on a breaking ball to end the game on a sour note.

5. The Yankees couldn't get anything going and wound up getting shut out in the series finale, as Seattle took the 2-0 win home. New York went 0-11 with runners in scoring position.

The pitchers in pinstripes outdueled the Seattle hurlers 15-12 in strikeouts despite the loss. The sides were tied at six apiece on hits for the day, but the Mariners got the right ones in better spots to pull out the win.

Highlights:

What's Next:

The Yankees start a series with the Royals in Kansas City, with Game 1 starting on Monday at 8:10 p.m.

Jamison Taillon will get the start for the Yanks, while Carlos Hernandez will take the mound for the Royals.