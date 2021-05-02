Yankees takeaways from Sunday's 2-0 win over Tigers, including Corey Kluber's 10-strikeout, two-hitter

Yankees Corey Kluber 5/2 vs Tigers

The Yankees beat the Detroit Tigers 2-0 on Sunday and got back to a .500 record thanks to Corey Kluber's 10-strikeout, two-hit shutout.

Here are a few takeaways from the game...

-Kluber got out to an easy six pitch, 1-2-3 first inning including a strikeout. Giancarlo Stanton extended his hitting-streak to nine games with a hard hit ground ball up the middle in the first inning.

- Kluber continued to stay hot, striking out the side in the second to give him four strikeouts through two innings. With runners on first and second and one out, Kyle Higashioka doubled down the left field line to drive in Gio Urshela and move Aaron Hicks to third. Brett Gardner drove a ball deep to right field, but Robbie Grossman made a catch up against the wall to rob him of extra bases, as the sac fly allowed Hicks to score and make it 2-0 Yanks.

- In the third, Kluber allowed a leadoff walk to Wilson Ramos before striking out Akil Baddoo. He then allowed a single to JaCoby Jones, before striking out Grossman and Jeimer Candelario to end the inning and give him seven K's in the game.

- Kluber got his tenth strikeout of the day in the eighth inning, as he finished after 103 pitches over 8.0 innings of work, allowing just two hits and one walk. It was his first 10-plus-strikeout game since September 24, 2018.

- Aroldis Chapman came in for the save, getting Grossman to line out to center, and then striking our Candelario and Miguel Cabrera to end the game.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees will start a three game series on the road against the Houston Astros on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m. Domingo German (2-2, 4.05 ERA) will take the mound for the Yanks, and go up against veteran Zack Greinke (2-1, 3.44 ERA).