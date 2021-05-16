Yankees takeaways from Sunday's 10-6 loss to Orioles, including a rough start from Jordan Montgomery

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ryan Morik
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Montgomery pitches in Camden Yards
Montgomery pitches in Camden Yards

The Yankees couldn't sweep the Orioles, as they fell to Baltimore 10-6 on Sunday.

Here are the takeaways...

1. The Yankees loaded the bases for red-hot clean-up hitter Gio Urshela in the first inning. Urshela grounded into a double play, but a run scored to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead. Gary Sanchez and Clint Frazier then went back-to-back and gave the Yankees a comfortable 4-0 lead after the top half of the first.

2. But Jordan Montgomery allowed back-to-back RBI hits with two outs in the first inning, and allowed three more runs in the fourth. Despite getting that 4-0 lead through one, it was tied at five through three. After back-to-back quality starts, Montgomery was relieved in the fourth by Michael King.

Michael King wasn’t great either – he allowed an RBI double to Trey Mancini that gave the O’s a 6-5 lead.

3. From innings four through seven, the Yankees amassed just two baserunners. The Yankees had a chance to erase those four bad innings in the eighth, as Urshela came up as the tying run, but he grounded into his second double play of the day, and Sanchez struck out to end the inning.

4. And with a 6-5 lead in the seventh, Maikel Franco put a dagger in the ballgame, belting a two-out, two-run home run to give the O’s an 8-5 lead off Wandy Peralta. Luis Cessa allowed two runs in the eighth inning for good measure.

5. Aaron Judge launched a 443-foot home run in the third to give the Yanks a 5-2 lead. It was his fourth home run in three games, and it tied him for the most homers in baseball with 12. In his last six games, he is hitting .571 with a 1.973 OPS.

What’s next

The Yankees will travel to Texas to face the Rangers – Gerrit Cole will take the bump on Monday at 8:05 p.m., while the Rangers’ starter is TBD.

Recommended Stories

  • Detroit Tigers can't solve Chicago Cubs, Kyle Hendricks in 5-1 loss of series finale

    The Detroit Tigers' offense produced eight hits, zero walks and nine strikeouts in a 5-1 loss Sunday to the Chicago Cubs at Comerica Park.

  • Ender Inciarte's two-run single

    Ender Inciarte plates two runs on a single up the middle, trimming the Braves' deficit to 8-2 in the top of the 7th inning

  • Angels vs. Red Sox Highlights

    Ohtani's go-ahead HR in 9th propels Angels to 6-5 win

  • Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton 'day-to-day' with left quad tightness

    The Yankees announced that Giancarlo Stanton was scratched from Friday's lineup with left quad tightness.

  • The Mets got swept, the Mets are injured, the Mets are actually fine

    Hello, happy Sunday, and let’s just remind ourselves not to be prisoners of a feeling or a moment.

  • Judge hits 2 more homers vs O's, sends Yankees to 5-4 win

    Aaron Judge hit two more home runs against Baltimore, Gio Urshela had a go-ahead, pinch-hit shot and the New York Yankees overcame a spate of injuries to beat the Orioles 5-4 Friday night. Judge is now 10 for 19 with five home runs facing the Orioles this season. Urshela is still hampered by a left knee injury but was available off the bench in the seventh.

  • Mets takeaways from Sunday's 7-1 loss to Rays, including Marcus Stroman's three home runs allowed

    The Mets were swept by the Tampa Bay Rays, losing Sunday's game, 7-1.

  • Rombauer passes Medina Spirit in 2021 Preakness Stakes victory

    Rombauer played Triple Crown spoiler with a late charge to pass Medina Spirit and Midnight Bourbon and win the 2021 Preakness Stakes.

  • Knicks to matchup with Hawks in first round of Eastern Conference Playoffs

    With their win over the Boston Celtics on Sunday, the Knicks earned the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference for the NBA Playoffs and home court advantage against the No. 5 seed Atlanta Hawks in the first round.

  • Dejounte Murray with a dunk vs the Phoenix Suns

    Dejounte Murray (San Antonio Spurs) with a dunk vs the Phoenix Suns, 05/16/2021

  • NASCAR Cup race at Dover: How to watch, starting lineup and predictions

    TV schedule, starting lineup and more for the NASCAR race this weekend at Dover International Speedway.

  • Yankees staffer tests positive for COVID; Hicks goes on IL

    The New York Yankees have had another positive COVID-19 test, this one involving a staff member, manager Aaron Boone said before their game against the Orioles on Sunday. Boone did not identify the staff member, saying he was part of the team’s support staff. The Yankees have had nine total positives within the traveling party since Monday — three coaches, five staffers and shortstop Gleyber Torres.

  • Delayed Nelson resumes with K.H. Lee near victory, PGA spot

    The final round of the AT&T Byron Nelson resumed Sunday after a weather delay of more than hours with K.H. Lee leading by three shots and three holes from qualifying for next week's PGA Championship. The players had been slogging through a steady downpour for about an hour when a lightning strike forced the delay at TPC Craig Ranch. The new home of the Nelson is the third venue in the past four events.

  • Fast-finishing Penguins open playoffs against Islanders

    Kris Letang has never missed the playoffs during his 15-year career. “Sometimes you have that feeling inside you like ‘This year is a good year,’ like you have a good team,” Letang said. Good vibes in Pittsburgh, however, can vanish quickly, particularly when the New York Islanders are involved.

  • Cubs vs. Tigers Highlights

    Mazara, Castro help win it for the Tigers in extras

  • MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Hitters & Stacks for Sunday, May 16th

    Sunday, May 16, brings a 10-game main slate on most sites with a three-game afternoon set. There are a host of favorable hitting matchups, which should make today’s tournaments a wild ride. Let’s get into the top MLB DFS picks for hitters and stacks for Yahoo, DraftKings and FanDuel. Be sure head over to the […] The post MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Hitters & Stacks for Sunday, May 16th appeared first on Awesemo.com.

  • Chase Elliott to start from rear at Dover after pre-race inspection failures

    Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott will start from the rear of the field for Sunday’s Drydene 400 at Dover International Speedway (2 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) due to multiple pre-race inspection failures. Due to inspection issues, the No. 9 team will start from the rear of the field today […]

  • Goalkeeper Alisson heads his way into EPL history books

    Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson made the 80-meter journey into West Bromwich Albion's penalty area more in hope than any expectation of scoring the goal that would keep alive his team's chances of reaching the Champions League. No Liverpool ‘keeper had in any competitive game in the club’s 129-year history. In one of the most sensational moments of this or any Premier League season, Alisson — with his gloves on and unmissable in his black shirt and shorts — found space in the middle of the area to glance a header into the bottom corner from a perfect delivery by Trent Alexander-Arnold and secure Liverpool a dramatic 2-1 win on Sunday.

  • Tigers take down nation's No. 3 team

    Friday night provided a bright spot for Mizzou baseball: An upset win over the nation's third-ranked team.

  • Clint Frazier's back-to-back HR

    Clint Frazier goes back-to-back with Gary Sánchez in the 1st inning to give the Yankees a 4-0 lead