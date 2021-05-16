Yankees takeaways from Sunday's 10-6 loss to Orioles, including a rough start from Jordan Montgomery

Montgomery pitches in Camden Yards

The Yankees couldn't sweep the Orioles, as they fell to Baltimore 10-6 on Sunday.

Here are the takeaways...

1. The Yankees loaded the bases for red-hot clean-up hitter Gio Urshela in the first inning. Urshela grounded into a double play, but a run scored to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead. Gary Sanchez and Clint Frazier then went back-to-back and gave the Yankees a comfortable 4-0 lead after the top half of the first.

2. But Jordan Montgomery allowed back-to-back RBI hits with two outs in the first inning, and allowed three more runs in the fourth. Despite getting that 4-0 lead through one, it was tied at five through three. After back-to-back quality starts, Montgomery was relieved in the fourth by Michael King.

Michael King wasn’t great either – he allowed an RBI double to Trey Mancini that gave the O’s a 6-5 lead.

3. From innings four through seven, the Yankees amassed just two baserunners. The Yankees had a chance to erase those four bad innings in the eighth, as Urshela came up as the tying run, but he grounded into his second double play of the day, and Sanchez struck out to end the inning.

4. And with a 6-5 lead in the seventh, Maikel Franco put a dagger in the ballgame, belting a two-out, two-run home run to give the O’s an 8-5 lead off Wandy Peralta. Luis Cessa allowed two runs in the eighth inning for good measure.

5. Aaron Judge launched a 443-foot home run in the third to give the Yanks a 5-2 lead. It was his fourth home run in three games, and it tied him for the most homers in baseball with 12. In his last six games, he is hitting .571 with a 1.973 OPS.



What’s next

The Yankees will travel to Texas to face the Rangers – Gerrit Cole will take the bump on Monday at 8:05 p.m., while the Rangers’ starter is TBD.