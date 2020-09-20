Yankees takeaways in Sunday's 10-2 loss to Red Sox, including Deivi Garcia's tough outing

The Yankees 10-game win streak came to an end on Sunday, as they lost to the Red Sox 10-2. >> Box score

Five takeaways from Sunday's game

1. Rookie Deivi Garcia had arguably his worst start in pinstripes, allowing six runs on eight hits in just 3.0 innings of work.

Michael Chavis homered twice off Garcia, the first coming in the second inning to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead. And then after a Jackie Bradley Jr. RBI single in the third, Chavis launched a three run bomb to make it 6-0.

2. In the top of the sixth inning, Luke Voit grounded into a double play that scored Tyler Wade to make it a 6-1 game.

3. Wade was the one of three Yankee to a record a hit, going 1-for-2 with a walk and a run scored. Brett Gardner went 1-for-3 with a walk, as he singled in the ninth inning.

4. Voit crushed home run number 21 on the year in the top of the ninth inning to make it a 10-2 game.

5.

The Yankees' magic number to clinch a postseason berth is down to one

, though they can still clinch with a Seattle Mariners loss.

What's next

The Yankees will start a series with the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday at 6:37 p.m. at Sahlen Field in Buffalo, NY. Neither team has announced a starting pitcher yet.

