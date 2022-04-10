Yankees takeaways from Saturday's win over Red Sox, including another Anthony Rizzo home run

Anthony Rizzo staring at home run against Red Sox catcher in shot

The Yankees defeated the Boston Red Sox 4-2 on Saturday afternoon to begin their season 2-0.

Here are some key takeaways…

- Luis Severino, making his first start since October 15, 2019 (he pitched four games in relief in 2021), got off to a strong start, retiring the side in order in the first inning with a pair of strikeouts. The Sox got to him for a pair in the second inning, though, as Alex Verdugo smashed a two-run home run to right to put Boston up 2-0.

Severino had his usual electric stuff, topping out at 100 mph with his fastball while showing off a nasty breaking ball, but the Sox did hit a few balls hard off of him. He allowed five hits, three of which went for extra bases, and he was pulled after allowing a leadoff single in the top of the fourth.

The right-hander’s final line read three innings pitched, five hits, two earned runs, five strikeouts and no walks.

- After a tough Opening Day, Joey Gallo ripped his first hit of the season in the bottom of the second inning, but his tough luck continued. Gallo drilled a ball off the wall in right, but he hit the ball so hard that he was out by a mile at second base as he tried to turn it into an extra-base hit.

Gallo ended up going 1-for-2 with a walk.



- In the bottom of the fourth, Aaron Judge launched a ball to dead center field, but Kiké Hernández made a great leaping catch to rob Judge of extra bases, if not a home run. But next up was Anthony Rizzo, and he made up for it by crushing a two-run homer off of Nick Pivetta, tying the game 2-2 with his second home run of the season.

- Giancarlo Stanton continues to destroy Red Sox pitching. With a runner on and the game still tied in the bottom of the sixth, Stanton walloped a back-up breaking ball into the bleachers past the bullpen in left-center field. For Stanton, it was his sixth straight game against the Red Sox with a home run, including last year’s Wild Card Game.

- Following Severino, the Yankees’ bullpen did a great job of holding Boston at bay. Ron Marinaccio, Miguel Castro, Lucas Luetge, Chad Green, and Clay Holmes all threw scoreless innings to bridge the way to Aroldis Chapman, who allowed one base-runner but earned the save.

Story continues

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees and Red Sox finish up their series under the lights of Sunday Night Baseball.

Jordan Montgomery will face right-hander Tanner Houck, with first pitch set for 7:08 p.m.