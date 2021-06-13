Yankees takeaways from Saturday's 8-7 loss in extras to Phillies, including DJ LeMahieu's three-run HR in ninth inning

DJ LeMahieu close up rounding bases HR vs Phillies

DJ LeMahieu hit a game-tying three run homer in the ninth, but the Yankees lost to the Philadelphia Phillies 8-7 in extra innings.

Here are the takeaways...

- Jameson Taillon was unable to make it out of the first inning, recording just one out before Nestor Cortes needed to come out to replace him. Taillon allowed four runs on five hits and one walk, and the only out he got resulted in a run on a sacrifice fly from Andrew McCutchen. By the time Cortes got the Yankees out of the first, they trailed 4-0.

- But the Yankees quickly got two runs back in the second, thanks to Gary Sanchez’s eighth homer of the year, followed by an RBI triple later in the inning from Brett Gardner.

- Odubel Herrera doubled off Cortes to lead off the fourth inning, and would score on Jean Segura's single to left field to make it a 5-2 game. Sanchez lost track of a ball in the dirt, but still had time to throw out Segura at second as he came off the base.

- Luis Cessa came in for Cortes in the fifth, and let up an RBI single to Alec Bohm as the Phillies added to their lead. Ronald Torreyes then doubled to score McCutchen and make it a 7-2 game. Cessa retired the next three Phillies to get out of jam and end the inning.

- Rougned Odor hit a blast to the upper deck in right field with two outs in the sixth, as the Yankees trailed 7-3. Zack Britton was reinstated from the IL earlier in the day, and made his season debut in the bottom of the seventh inning. He threw a scoreless side including one strikeout.

- The Yanks made it a 7-4 game in the eighth when Sanchez drove in Aaron Judge, beating Bryce Harper's throw home from right field. Giancarlo Stanton pinch-hit for Odor with lefty Ranger Suarez on the mound, but hit a ground ball back to him to end the inning.

- Gardner and Tyler Wade both walked to give the Yankees runners on base with no one out in the ninth against closer Hector Neris. DJ LeMahieu then launched a three-run homer to left field to tie the game at 7-7.

- Aroldis Chapman came in to pitch the tenth inning with the automatic runner on second base to start. Travis Jankowski laid down a bunt to advance the runner, but ended up safe at first as Chapman's throw pulled LeMahieu off the base. Jankowski then tagged up to second on a pop-out. Segura hit a hard grounder to third and Gio Urshela's throw home was too late, as Torreyes scored to win the game 8-7.



Highlights

What's next

The Yankees and Phillies will wrap up their brief, two-game series on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. when Domingo German (4-3, 3.12 ERA) matches up against Aaron Nola (4-4, 4.06 ERA).