Yankees takeaways from Saturday's 8-2 win over Orioles, including Aaron Judge's second-straight game with a HR

Yankees Aaron Judge Gio Urshela high five 5/15

The Yankees collected 13 hits on Saturday night on the way to an 8-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Here are some key takeaways ...

- DJ LeMahieu began the game with a leadoff walk, and made his way to third base after Luke Voit singled and Aaron Judge walked. A wild pitch by Jorge Lopez allowed LeMahieu to score from third and give the Yanks a 1-0 lead. Gary Sanchez then singled up the middle to score Voit and Judge, as the Yankees took a 3-0 lead.

- Tyler Wade singled at the start of the second inning, but was caught stealing at second by Baltimore catcher Chase Sisco. LeMahieu singled on a grounder to right, and would score on Judge's monster two-run home run to left-center field that made it a 5-0 game.

- The Yankees loaded the bases in the sixth inning after singles by Brett Gardner, Miguel Andujar, and Wade. Relief pitcher Tyler Wells came into the game for Baltimore, but balked against his first batter, allowing Gardner to score and make it 6-0. He then struck out LeMahieu for the second out, although Voit came up next and would single to make it a 8-0 game.

- Domingo German walked Sisco to start the bottom of the sixth, and after a single by Cedric Mullens and a force out, he allowed his first run of the game on a groundout by Trey Mancini. German finished the game after 80 pitches and 6.0 IP, allowing only four hits and one run with six strikeouts and two walks.

- Judge and Gio Urshela hit back-to-back singles in the ninth as the Yanks continued to collect hits. Orioles LF Ryan McKenna took a HR away from Sanchez in the ninth inning, as he timed the jump perfectly to rob what would've been a three-run homer.

Ramon Urias singled off Luis Cessa in the ninth inning to bring in Austin Hays from second to score and make it a 8-2 game.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees and Orioles wrap up their three-game series on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 3.96 ERA) takes the mound for the Yanks, while the Orioles have yet to announce a starter.