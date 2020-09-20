Yankees takeaways in Saturday's 8-0 win over Red Sox, including J.A. Happ's dominant outing

The Yankees won their 10th-straight game as they defeated the Red Sox 8-0 on Saturday. >> Box score

Six takeaways from Saturday's game

1. J.A. Happ had his best start not only of the season, but arguably, the best start of his Yankee tenure, and one of the best of his career. He allowed just four hits in his eight shutout innings while striking out nine and walking none. It was just the seventh time in his career where he allowed four or less hits while striking out at least nine and walking none. Happ owns a 1.93 ERA (eight earned runs/37.1 innings) since August 16, the lowest of any Yankee starter since that date.

2. After a slow start on Friday, the Yankees wasted no time getting on the board on Saturday. With the bases loaded and one out in the first inning, Gio Urshela hit a sac fly, and Clint Frazier drove in a run with a single for an early 2-0 Yankees lead.

Urshela also had another sac fly in the eighth inning.

3. The Yankees added to their lead in the fourth inning. With runners on first and second, Kyle Higashioka squeaked an opposite field single, scoring Frazier. Tyler Wade then drove in a run with a fielder’s choice.

4. Luke Voit did more Luke Voit things. The AL MVP candidates threaded a ball down the left field line, with Brett Gardner scoring all the way from first. It was Voit’s 48th RBI of the year.

5. Oh, and Frazier did Frazier things. He went deep into the bullpen for a two-run blast, his eighth of the year.

6. The Yankees' magic number to clinch a postseason berth is down to one. They can clinch with a Seattle Mariners' loss to the San Diego Padres on Saturday night.

What's next

Rookie sensation Deivi Garcia will look to keep up his hot start to his career as he faces the Red Sox, who will have Tanner Houck on the bump at Fenway last 1:07 p.m.