Yankees Takeaways from Saturday's 7-5 win over the Pirates, including DJ LeMahieu's three-run homer

Yankees DJ Lemahieu rounds bases in spring training after home run

DJ Lemahieu hit his first home run of the spring while Corey Kluber threw four innings as the Yankees beat the Pirates on Saturday, 7-5.

Five things to know from Saturday’s game

- LeMahieu’s home run came in the second inning with the Yankees already leading 1-0 thanks to an RBI double by Aaron Hicks in the first. After singles from Gleyber Torres and Brett Gardner, LeMahieu took an 0-1 offering from JT Brubaker to the opposite field for a three-run homer to give the Yankees a 4-0 lead.

- Kluber got himself into a jam early after allowing a leadoff double to Adam Frazier and then hitting Bryan Reynolds with one out. But he got out of the jam thanks to a double play off the bat of Phillip Evans. He cruised through the second, but allowed a solo home run in the third and another run on an RBI groundout in the fourth. He finished his outing with 54 pitches (36 strikes), allowing two runs on four hits with two strikeouts and two hit batsmen.

- Aroldis Chapman came on in the fifth and tossed a 1-2-3 inning, which included a strikeout of Troy Stokes on a devastating 87-mph splitter.

- It was a shaky day for the rest of the Yankees bullpen, however. Darren O’Day recorded three strikeouts in the sixth, but not before he gave up a home run to Reynolds to lead off the inning. Justin Wilson pitched a scoreless seventh, but did so while allowing a pair of singles. Chad Green’s inning of work was punctuated by a two-run home run by Rodolfo Castro. Luis Cessa was a bright spot, shutting the door with a 1-2-3 ninth.

- The Yankee reserves showcased some power in the later innings, with Ryan LaMarre and Socrates Brito each launching home runs.

Highlights





What’s next

The Yankees will be in Dunedin, Fla. on Sunday for a 1:07 p.m. matchup with the Blue Jays, with Deivi Garcia scheduled to take the mound for the start.