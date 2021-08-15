Yankees takeaways from Saturday's 7-5 win over White Sox, including Aaron Judge's four RBI and Joey Gallo's two HRs

Aaron Judge White Sox 8/14/21

The Yankees avoided a repeat of Thursday's heartbreaking Field of Dreams loss, guided by RF Aaron Judge and LF Joey Gallo, fueling Saturday's 7-5 win over the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.

Seven things to know from Saturday's game

1. Gallo, who entered slashing .140/.306/.280 with one home run and three RBI through his first 14 games as a Yankee, highlighted New York's lead in the first inning. He followed Judge's one-out sacrifice fly to center -- scoring 2B DJ LeMahieu from third -- with a high-hit long ball down the right-field line, giving the Yankees a 2-0 advantage.

2. Judge delivered again in the third inning with a two-out RBI double to right, scoring CF Brett Gardner from third. Gardner got on base with a triple in the previous at-bat, following flyouts by SS Tyler Wade and LeMahieu.

3. RHP Jameson Taillon was unable to pitch with a lead, squandering the Yankees' 2-0 and 3-2 edges. Taillon surrendered a leadoff single to Tim Anderson and allowed one-out double against Jose Abreu before Eloy Jimenez's groundball cut the Yankees' lead in half at 2-1.

A solo home run by Luis Robert in the second inning tied things up. Jimenez just missed the seats on a deep-left-center shot, with Gardner making an acrobatic catch into the wall, turning into a hard-hit sacrifice fly and scoring Abreu from third for a 3-3 ballgame in the third inning.

Overall, though, Taillon (7-4, 3.89 ERA) was solid and left with the Yankees locked in a 3-3 tie. Taillon lasted five-plus innings, exiting after a leadoff single by Jimenez in the sixth, scattering seven hits while striking out four and walking one on 93 pitches (59 strikes).



Aug 14, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Joey Gallo (13) hits a home run against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

4. LHP Lucas Luetge entered to relieve Taillon but loaded the bases with a Yoan Moncada single and Robert intentional walk sandwiching Brian Goodwin's groundout. RHP Jonathan Loaisigia followed and successfully worked out of trouble with an assist by the defense. Andrew Vaughn grounded into a 5-2 force out at home and Zack Collins' left-center fly ball got hunted down near the wall by a running Gardner to end the inning unscathed. Loaisiga (2.50 ERA) pitched the Yankees a scoreless 1 1/3 innings.

5. Judge lifted the Yankees with a leadoff solo shot against Craig Kimbrel in the eighth inning, lining a screaming 421-foot home run over the wall on a 114.3-mph exit velocity and creating a 4-3 lead. With three homers and eight RBI in the past two games, Judge has been a constant recently for New York's offense -- especially against Chicago.

6. RHP Chad Green came on for a four-out save, and nearly got the job done before blowing the would-be 4-3 win on a final-strike hanging curveball to Abreu. Fortunately for the Yankees, against Liam Hendriks, Judge (3 for 4) knocked an RBI single up the middle that scored Gardner to start the 10th inning and Gallo (2 for 4) followed with a skyscraping two-run homer down the right-field line -- his second of the night.

7. LHP Zack Britton, who blew Thursday's ninth inning, got one out in the 10th before working into trouble and allowing a run. RHP Albert Abreu entered a bases-loaded situation with one out, getting out of the jam. Seby Zevala lined out to LeMahieu and Anderson grounded into a fielder's choice at second that ended the game.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees (64-52) and White Sox (68-49) cap a three-game series with Sunday's rubber match. Yankees lefty Nestor Cortes (0-1, 2.70 ERA) and White Sox righty Lucas Giolito (9-8, 3.81 ERA) are the probable pitchers for what is a 2:10 p.m. start at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.