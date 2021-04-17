Yankees takeaways from Saturday's 6-3 loss to Rays, including some tough luck for Jordan Montgomery

Yankees Jordan Montgomery pitches at Yankee Stadium

Jordan Montgomery allowed just two hits over six-plus innings, but both of those hits were home runs as the Yankees fell to the Rays on Saturday, 6-3.

Six things to know from Saturday’s game

1. After the Yankees left the bases loaded in the bottom of the first, Montgomery surrendered a solo home run to Francisco Mejia to give the Rays a 1-0 lead in the second. Though the first two Yankee batters of the game were retired, Aaron Hicks, Giancarlo Stanton and Gleyber Torres all reached. But Brett Gardner grounded out to end the inning, and Mejia followed with his homer in the second.

2. After DJ LeMahieu tied the game in the bottom of the second with an RBI single, Montgomery gave up another home run, this one of the two-run variety, to Manuel Margot. With a somewhat-taxed Yankees bullpen behind him, Montgomery pitched into the seventh inning, but exited after allowing a leadoff walk to Mike Brosseau. After striking out seven and walking two, Montgomery exited having allowed three runs on just the two Rays homers.

3. Jonathan Loaisiga came on in relief and closed the book on Montgomery by allowing Brosseau to score after Joey Wendle hit a two-run home run of his own. The homer extended Tampa Bay’s lead to 5-1.

4. The Yankees clawed back within two in the bottom of the seventh with a pair of runs, the first coming on Rougned Odor’s first home run as a Yankee. Later in the inning, Aaron Judge ripped a double in the gap to plate LeMahieu and make it a 5-3 game.

5. After Justin Wilson allowed a run in the top of the ninth, the Yankees went quietly in the bottom half. The combination of Aaron Judge, Aaron Hicks, Stanton and Torres combined to go 2-for-15 as the Yankees continue to look to string together quality at-bats.

6. Gary Sanchez exited the game after he was hit on his bare hand by a foul ball in the fourth inning. The Yankees announced during the game that X-rays on the hand were negative, and the catcher had suffered a contusion of his right index and middle fingers.

What’s next

The Yankees are back in action Sunday for a 1:10 p.m. start with Rays as Gerrit Cole takes the mound for Bombers.