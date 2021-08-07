Yankees takeaways from Saturday's 5-4 win, including the sixth-inning comeback

Judge, Gall, Stanton celebrate

The Yankees came back to beat the Mariners for the third game in a row, using a four-run sixth inning to wrestle the lead from Seattle. New York has now won five in a row.

Here are a few takeaways...

1. Andrew Heaney's day got off to a rough start. After a leadoff double, Corey Seager hit a two-out Yankee Stadium Special to make it 2-0 Mariners in the first inning.



After allowing another two in the second, Heaney (6 IP, 4 ER, 4 H, 3 BB, 9 K) settled down to throw four scoreless, which put him in line for the win following the Yankees' sixth-inning rally. That seemed impossible after his 40-pitch second.

2. Former Met Chris Flexen, starting for the Mariners, pitched pretty well but was done in by two swings: Aaron Judge's solo home run in the first and Rougned Odor's two-run short-porch home run in the sixth.

3. The game swung in that sixth inning, when Giancarlo Stanton -- who now has five multi-hit games in a row -- singled. That led to Odor's home run, Gleyber Torrres' three-base error, Kyle Higashioka's double and, finally, a mental lapse by the Mariners with two outs which allowed the go-ahead run to score. Only two of the four runs scored in the from were earned.

4. Heaney's six innings were vital after Friday's 11-inning game and the news on Saturday that Aroldis Chapman was headed to the 10-Day IL. Clay Holmes (1.1 IP), Joely Rodríguez (.2 IP) and Jonathan Loaisiga (1 IP, save) finished it off from there.

5. Seattle has held a lead in the sixth inning or later of all three of these matchups. They've snatched defeat from the jaws of victory each time. All three losses for the Mariners have been by a combined four runs. Conversely, New York now has 31 comeback victories on the season.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees and Mariners continue their series on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. in the Bronx. Luis Gil will go for the Yankees, while Yusei Kikuchi will start for Seattle.