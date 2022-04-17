Yankees takeaways from Saturday's 5-2 win over Orioles, including fourth inning outburst

Josh Donaldson celebrating home run Orioles

The Yankees bounced back after a disappointing 2-1 loss on Friday night with a big win over the Orioles on Saturday to even up the three-game set at one a piece.

Here are the takeaways…

1. The Yankees seemingly took all of their frustrations out in the fourth inning. After a brief rain delay, the Yanks came out to begin the top of the fourth inning trailing 2-0 due to a Cedric Mullins two-run tank in the bottom of the third. Aaron Hicks led off with a walk – prior to the delay – then Aaron Judge followed him up with a walk, and Anthony Rizzo laced an RBI-single to right field, scoring Hicks and moving Judge to third.

Giancarlo Stanton then ripped an RBI double into left-center field tying the game at two. Rizzo was thrown out attempting to score on the play. Josh Donaldson powered a two-run homer to right-field – his first as a Yankee – the next at-bat giving the Bombers a 4-2 lead. The 36-year-old third basemen finished 2-for-4 on the night in arguably his best game as a Yankee.

2. Jameson Taillon looked solid again in his second outing of the season. While his outing was likely cut short due to the rain delay, Taillon posted a final line of 4.2 IP, 2 ER, and 2 K’s. The only blip on his outing was the two-run homer served up to Mullins in the third.



3. The Yankees leaned on their bullpen – as they have for the entirety of this season – to eat up the remaining innings. As per usual, the Bombers pen did their job. J.P. Sears, Michael King, and Clay Holmes combined for 5.1 scoreless frames holding the Orioles at two runs.

4. The bottom of Aaron Boone’s lineup went to work again. Jose Trevino and Isiah Kiner-Falefa combined for four of the Yankees 10 hits, each going 2-for-4 on the night. Trevino scored the Yanks fifth run of the night going home on a wild pitch to expand their lead to three. The veteran catcher is certainly making it more difficult for Boone to pencil Kyle Higashioka into the catcher's spot on a nightly basis. The 29-year-old is now 5-for-10 on the season.

5. While the offense did have a strong fourth inning, the Bombers still struggled mightily hitting with runners in scoring position. The Yanks were 3-for-15 on the night, adding to the concerns that this year's lineup is a carbon copy to the one fans saw last season.

What's next

The Yankees take on the Orioles in the rubber-match of this three-game set on Sunday at 1:05 p.m.