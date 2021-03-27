Yankees takeaways from Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jays, including two home runs from Gleyber Torres

Gleyber Torres homers in spring training

Gleyber Torres hit a pair of home runs and the Yankee pitching staff combined to stifle the Blue Jays in a 5-1 victory on Saturday.

Four things to know from Saturday’s game

1. Torres opened the scoring in the third inning with his fourth home run of the spring to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead. Then he came to the plate in the fourth inning and delivered a two-run shot off of the scoreboard in left, extending the Yankee lead to 4-0. Torres finished 3-for-3 with three RBI.

2. Mike Ford went 4-for-4, including a line-drive solo homer in the seventh, raising his spring batting average to .259.

3. Estavan Florial started in center and collected a pair of hits, including an RBI infield single with the bases loaded in the third inning.

4. After Jhoulys Chacin threw 2 2/3 innings of hitless ball to start the game, Luis Garcia, Lucas Luetge, Kyle Barraclough, Albert Abreu combined to allow just one hit through the eighth inning. Tyler Lyons pitched the ninth and surrendered the lone Blue Jays run.

Highlights

What’s next

The Yankees will travel to Clearwater, Fla. on Sunday for a 1:05 p.m. first pitch against the Phillies with Corey Kluber set to make his final start of spring training.