Yankees takeaways from Saturday's 4-3 win over Nationals, including Gleyber Torres' walk-off in 11th inning

Yankees Corey Kluber throws 5/8

After a two hour rain delay, the Yankees got their first walk-off win of the season, beating the Nationals 4-3 in 11 innings.

Here are the takeaways...

- Corey Kluber lasted just 5.2 innings on Saturday, giving up two earned runs on six hits with six strikeouts and three walks. Alex Avilla, Victor Robles, and Trea Turner all singled in the third inning, as Kluber would then walk superstar Juan Soto to give the Nats a 1-0 lead.

- The Nats' lead didn't last for long, as Kyle Higashioka homered to left field to make it 1-1. It was his fifth home run on the season, giving him a new career-high for homers in a season.

- Kluber started the sixth inning off strong, getting two quick outs before Kyle Schwarber doubled to right field to give the Nats a runner in scoring position. After a mound visit, Kluber stayed in the game and gave up a RBI single to Starlin Castro, making it 2-1 Nats. The Yankees then decided to pull Kluber and replace him with Chad Green to get out of the inning.

- Max Scherzer was nearly unhittable for Washington, allowing only two hits and one run over 7.1 innings with 14 strikeouts. Every starter for the Yankees except Tyler Wade struck out at least once, with Gleyber Torres and Brett Gardner striking out three times each.

- DJ LeMahieu went 1-for-3 at the plate, drawing a walk in the ninth inning to give the Yanks a runner on base down just one run. After a Giancarlo Stanton groundout to advance LeMahieu, Aaron Judge singled to give them runners on the corners with one out. Torres then delivered with a line drive single to tie the game up at 2-2. Aaron Hicks struck out and Clint Frazier grounded out to second to end the inning and walk-off chance.

- Robles singled off Aroldis Chapman in the tenth inning to move Andrew Stevenson to third, as he would then score on a sacrifice fly by Turner to make it 3-2 Nats. It was the first run allowed by Chapman all season, but goes unearned due to the extra innings rule.

Story continues

Mike Ford drove in Frazier on a line drive past the infield to tie the game at 3-3 with no outs in the bottom of the tenth inning.

- Stanton and Judge both walked in the 11th inning to load the bases, as Torres hit a soft ground ball in the infield to score LeMahieu and win the game 4-3. It was the team's first walk-off hit of the season.

Highlights

What’s next

Domingo German (2-2, 4.32 ERA) will take the mound for the Yanks on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. against Joe Ross (2-2, 4.39 ERA) and the Washington Nationals.