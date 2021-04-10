Yankees takeaways from Saturday's 4-0 loss to the Rays, including a tough start for Domingo German

Domingo German disappointed gray uniform

Domingo German labored through four innings and the Yankees were held off the scoreboard in a 4-0 loss to the Rays on Saturday.

5 things to know from Saturday’s game

1. Austin Meadows opened the scoring with a solo home run off of German to give the Rays a 1-0 lead. German made a decent pitch, but Meadows dropped the bat on a pitch down and in and plunked it off the right-field foul pole. Tampa added two more after Francisco Mejia bounced a comebacker off of German’s glove, scoring a pair of runs.

2. German lasted just four innings, giving up four runs on eight hits with a walk and five strikeouts. He was around the strike zone, throwing 56 of his 79 pitches for strikes, but allowed a long home to Randy Arozarena in the third inning to make it a 4-0 game. He worked around a two-out rally by striking out Arozarena with runners at first and second to finish off his outing.

3. The bullpen did its best to keep the Yankees in the game, with Justin Wilson, Jonathan Loaisiga and Luis Cessa combining to throw four shutout innings in relief.

4. Chris Archer came out of the game in the third inning due to an injury, but the Yankees managed a total of five hits against the combination of Archer, Andrew Kittredge, Jeffrey Springs, Ryan Thompson, Cody Reed and Chris Mazza.

5. Aaron Judge returned to the lineup after missing the previous two games with an injury to his side. He singled in the fififth and finished the day 1-for-4 with two strikeouts.

What’s next

The Yankees and Rays are back in action on Sunday for 1:10 p.m. start from Tropicana Field. Jordan Montgomery (1-0, 0.00) ERA will start against Tampa Bay, who has not yet announced their starting pitcher.