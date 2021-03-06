Yankees takeaways from Saturday's 3-2 loss to Pirates, including Jay Bruce and Clint Frazier home runs

Jay Bruce hits a home run in the rain Yankees spring training side angle

The Yankees played through the Florida rain, falling to the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 on Saturday afternoon in seven innings.

Here are a few key takeaways from Saturday's game ...

- Due to the rain and the uncertainty of whether or not the game would be interrupted, the Yankees decided to have Gerrit Cole pitch a live BP session Saturday morning instead of starting this game. Instead, Jameson Taillon got the start, allowing just two hits and striking out four in two innings of work.

- The Yankees jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the first inning, as Jay Bruce smacked a solo home run, his first of the spring. Bruce continues to mash for the Bombers this spring, as he's now hitting .667 with a 2.000 OPS. The veteran is fighting for a roster spot, and it may be hard to keep him off the 26-man roster at this point.

- Clint Frazier attributed for the Yankees' second run of the afternoon, belting a solo home run in the sixth. Likely to be the Yankees' everyday left fielder, Frazier went 1-for-2 with a walk.

-The Yankees only had four hits as a team, with Thairo Estrada recording the only two non-home runs of the day with a pair of singles out of the nine whole.

- Jhoulys Chacin took over for Taillon in the third, allowing two earned runs on three hits.

What's next

The Yankees host the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. in Tampa.