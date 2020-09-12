Yankees Takeaways from Saturday's 2-1 win over Orioles, including Jordan Montgomery's strong showing

The Yankees took care of the Orioles 2-1 in 10 innings on Saturday behind a strong start from Jordan Montgomery. >> Box score

Five things to know from Saturday’s game

1. Jordan Montgomery followed Gerrit Cole and Masahiro Tanaka’s lead from Friday, giving the Yankees another great start on the bump. The lefty went 5.2 innings and allowed just one run on three hits, setting a new career high with nine strikeouts. His only blemish came in the sixth, when a Hanser Alberto leadoff single and Brett Gardner error led to a bloop RBI single from Ryan Mountcastle. But after giving up a Jose Iglesias single in the first inning, Montgomery did not allow another hit until the sixth, retiring 11 straight hitters at one point.

2. The Yankees took an early lead on Saturday thanks to D.J. LeMahieu’s leadoff double. After a Luke Voit flyout moved LeMahieu to third, he’d come in to score on a Clint Frazier sacrifice fly to right, putting the Yankees up 1-0 early against Orioles starter Dean Kremer.

3. Frazier, serving as the Yankees’ DH for Saturday’s day game, had a nice afternoon at the plate. Following his first-inning sac fly, Frazier hit a stand-up triple with two outs in the third, setting the Yankees up for another potential run. But Gleyber Torres went down swinging to end the threat and keep the game tied.

4. The Yankees notched their second two-out stand-up triple of the game in the eighth inning, as Gardner scorched a ball that rolled all the way to the wall in right center field. But just like in the third inning, the triple was all for naught, as Gary Sanchez flew out to left to end the inning.

5. After Aroldis Chapman pitched a 1-2-3 ninth inning with two punch-outs to keep the game tied, the Yankees went down quietly in the ninth to send the game to extras. In the bottom of the tenth, a wild pitch moved the free runner LeMahieu to third base, and a Luke Voit sacrifice fly to center field ending the game to give the Yankees the win.

Whats next

The Yankees and Blue Jays finish out their four-game set on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. in the Bronx. It will be a battle of lefties, as J.A. Happ takes the ball against John Means.