Yankees takeaways from Saturday's 2-1 loss to Orioles, including Gio Urshela's home run

Gio Urshela looks skyward during spring training game

The Yankees got a solid start from Michael King, but the offense fizzled in a 2-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

Here are a few key takeaways from Saturday's game ...

- King got the start on the bump for the Yankees, and he put his best foot forward. The 25-year-old gave the Yankees 4.0 innings, allowing just one earned run on two hits while striking out six.

- Gio Urshela put the Yankees on the board in the top of the second inning, lifting a solo home run off of former Met Matt Harvey. The home run was Urshela’s first of the spring, along with his second RBI.

- DJ LeMahieu had a rare 0-for on Friday night against the Phillies, but he got back into the hit column with a single in the sixth inning, and then stole second base. Gary Sanchez then struck out to end the possible threat.

- Jonathan Loaisiga allowed one earned run – a solo home run to Pat Valaika – in his two innings of work, but his spring ERA still sits at just 0.87.

- The Yankees offense sputtered overall, with LeMahieu, Urshela, and Derek Dietrich providing the only three hits.

- The Bombers struck out nine times as a team, with Sanchez and Mike Ford each punching out twice.

What’s next

The Yankees stay on the road for a Sunday afternoon matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is set for 1:07 p.m.