Yankees takeaways from Saturday's 14-10 spring training loss to Rays, including outfielders hitting four home runs

Mar 4, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Oswaldo Cabrera (95) runs the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

On a windy day at Steinbrenner Field, the Yankees outfielders hit four home runs (five total) but they were outslugged by the Tampa Bay Rays, 14-10, on Saturday afternoon.

Here are the takeaways...

- Luis Severino made his second spring start and had an up-and-down day. In 2.2 innings, Severino allowed two hits (both home runs), three earned runs, a walk and six strikeouts. As manager Aaron Boone pointed out during an in-game interview on YES, he felt the wind helped some of those homers.

In two starts, Severino has given up seven earned runs, three home runs and seven strikeouts.

- Who emerges from spring training as the Yankees left fielder this season is still a mystery, but on Saturday a lot of contenders made their case. Aaron Hicks, the incumbent veteran, got the scoring started for New York with a solo shot in the second inning. His day ended going 1-for-2 with that home run.

Oswaldo Cabrera, the versatile outfielder who can also play the infield, launched his first home run of the spring in the third inning with a three-run shot. During the YES broadcast, Boone revealed that he’ll put Cabrera in center field in an upcoming spring game. He started in right field Saturday and went 1-for-3.

Willie Calhoun, who was signed by the team on a minor league contract this winter, launched a solo home run of his own in the third inning. He added an RBI single in the sixth to go 2-for-3 on the day. Calhoun has had an impressive spring, going 6-for-11 with a home run and OBP of .615 and an OPS of 1.524. Calhoun has played the outfield in his big league career but started as the team's DH.

Rafael Ortega, another minor league contract signing who started in left, got in on the home run derby with a two-run homer in the fourth inning to give the Yankees a 7-5 lead. Ortega has also hit well this spring, going 3-for-8 with two home runs, 5 RBI with an insane 1.875 OPS.

- Anthony Volpe continued his consistent hitting with a long double. He went 1-for-4 Saturday but was robbed of a hit with the bases loaded in his final at-bat by a good play from the Rays’ third baseman. Volpe is now 5-for-15 with a home run and two doubles. The Yankees’ No. 1 overall prospect continues to make a case for an Opening Day roster spot as the team looks for an everyday answer at shortstop.

Oswald Peraza started at second but went 0-for-3 Saturday. So far, he’s hitting just .222 (2-for-9) with a stolen base on the spring as he vies for a roster spot.

- Jasson Dominguez got a few at-bats off the bench. In his first, he dunked a single into left field and flied out in his second. He also added a single in the ninth inning to end his day 2-for-3 with a run scored. So far this spring, the Yankees’ No. 2 prospect is 4-for-10 with a home run.

Highlights

What's Next...

The Yankees will travel to the Braves' spring training field for a 1:05 p.m. start time on Sunday.