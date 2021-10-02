Yankees takeaways in Saturday's 12-2 loss to Rays, including a rough Jordan Montgomery start

Bone takes ball from Montgomery in home day game

The Yankees are still awaiting a postseason berth, as they were blown out by the Tampa Bay Rays, 12-2, on Saturday.

Here are the takeaways...

1. After Joey Gallo saved at least a run, Jordan Montgomery felt bad for the Rays and served up a short porch three-run blast to Brandon Lowe to give Tampa Bay a 3-0 lead in the first. The next time Lowe came up, he hit another three-run home run, this time to make it 6-1 Rays. Mike Zunino then followed by going back-to-back. Montgomery lasted just 2.2 innings, walked three, and struck out three. His season’s ERA went from 3.49 up to 3.83.

2. Anthony Rizzo put the Yanks back on the board with a long solo home run in the first, and in the fourth, Gio Urshela tripled to score Gallo from first.



3. Lucas Leutge gave the Yankees 3.0 solid innings out of the pen, but he finally caved in to allow a run off a bloop RBI single by Yandy Diaz to make it an 8-2 game.

4. Michael King entered the game after Diaz’s single, which essentially knocks him out of pitching on Sunday. King has been lights out as a reliever this year - but not on Saturday. He allowed Lowe's third HR of the game and two other earned runs on a three-run shot by Austin Meadows off Wandy Peralta. In total, Yankees pitching allowed 19 hits, tying a Rays' season-high. The Rays' 23 baserunners were tied for their second-most in a game this year.

5. Down 12-2 in the seventh, Gleyber Torres struck out swinging, but the ball went way out of the reach of catcher Zunino. Torres should have easily been safe at first, but jogged his way to an out. He was confronted by Aaron Judge and Brett Gardner, and stayed in the game.

What's next

The Yankees will try to clinch a postseason spot in their final (scheduled) regular season game at 3:05 p.m. on Sunday.

The Rays will have Michael Wacha on the mound, while the Yankees' starter is to be announced.

Oh, and Angel Hernandez is behind the plate.