Yankees Takeaways from Saturday's 11-4 win over the Marlins, including the Bombers' bats finally coming to life

The Yankees bats started slow, but came alive through the middle innings as they knocked off the Marlins on Saturday, 11-4 >> Box score

Five things to know from Saturday’s game

1. The Yankees came into the game without hitting home run in their previous five games, but finally got one in the fifth inning from an unlikely source. The Yankees were trailing 3-0 when Tyler Wade, who came into the game with two homers on the season and five in his career, launched a Ryne Stanek offering into the second deck in right field to cut the Marlins lead to 3-2. Later in the inning, Giancarlo Stanton ripped a double into the gap in left-center to tie the score at three.

2. With Wade’s longball breaking the home run levee, Aaron Hicks and Luke Voit followed with home runs of their own in the following inning. Voit’s homer was his 22nd of the season, and when the dust settled in the sixth, the Yankees had a commanding 10-3 lead.

3. That lead was more than enough for Deivi Garcia, who settled down after allowing three runs in the third inning. He pitched into the seventh inning for the third time in his last four starts, but left the game with a runner on first and two outs, who eventually came around to score. Garcia finished the game with 6 3/3 innings pitched, allowing four runs on seven hits with one walk and seven strikeouts.

4. Adam Ottavino finished off the seventh inning, while Miguel Yajure tossed the final two to finish it off for the Yankees.



5. Aaron Judge was hitless in the game, but did reach base twice with a pair of walks. Gary Sanchez also walked three times.

What’s next

The Yankees wrap up the regular season at Yankee Stadium on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. against the Marlins, with RHP Clarke Schmidt making his first major league start.