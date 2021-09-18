Yankees takeaways from Saturday's 11-3 loss to Indians, including rough seven-run fifth inning

Luis Gil hands ball to Aaron Boone

The Yankees gave up seven runs in the fifth inning, leading to an 11-3 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Saturday afternoon.

Here are the key takeaways...

1. Luis Gil started off the game with a strikeout, but then allowed a double to Oscar Mercado for Cleveland's first hit of the game. Gil then forced a groundout and struck out Franmil Reyes to escape the first. In the top of the second inning with one out, Gil let up a solo home run to Yu Chang to give the Indians a 1-0 lead.

2. Gil walked his second batter in the fourth inning with one out, but struck out the next two Cleveland batters to end the scoring chance. In the top of the fifth, he got into some more trouble. Mercado popped up to Gary Sanchez with one out, but the catcher dropped the ball for an error. Gil then hit Mercado and walked Jose Ramirez, as Aaron Boone decided that would be it for the young starter.

Albert Abreu replaced Gil on the mound, and let up a RBI double to Reyes. He then plunked Harold Ramirez and Chang delivered again with a two-run double down the right field line, making it a 4-0 game. Owen Miller found a hole with the infield in, hitting it back up the middle to go up 5-0. Andres Gimenez crushed a three-run homer to right field, putting them up 8-0.

3. Gil took on two earned runs and three total runs on three hits over 4.1 IP, striking out six and walking four on 88 pitches. Abreu allowed three earned runs and five total on four hits in just 0.2 IP.

Joey Gallo left the game in the fourth inning with neck tightness.

4. Andrew Heaney came in to pitch the sixth, and on what should've been the second out, Ramirez reached first and advanced to second base on DJ LeMahieu's throwing error from third. Reyes then launched his 30th home run of the season to put the Indians up 10-0.

5. It looked like the Yanks were about to get going in the bottom of the sixth when LeMahieu singled with one out and then Luke Voit walked. The scoring opportunity vanished, as Aaron Judge grounded into the inning-ending 6-4-3 double play.

6. Giancarlo Stanton continued his hot stretch at the plate, blasting his 30th home run of the season to make it a 10-1 game. It's the sixth 30-home run season for him, and second with the Yankees.

7. Ramirez hit a straight shot down the left field line off Heaney for his 34th home run of the season, giving the Indians an 11-1 lead in the eighth inning. In the bottom half of the inning, Voit hit it to nearly the same spot as Ramirez for a two-run homer to make it 11-3.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees and Indians wrap up their series on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Yankee Stadium.

Gerrit Cole is set to take the mound, and will go up against Eli Morgan for Cleveland.