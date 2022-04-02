Yankees takeaways from Saturday's 10-0 win over Braves, including Luis Severino's first clean start of spring training

Luis Severino cropped 3/25/22

The Yankees dominated the Braves 10-0 at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Fla. New York routed Atlanta for a six-inning win as three spring-training games remain.

Five things to know from Saturday's game

1. RHP Luis Severino -- after struggling in consecutive outings, his first two starts of spring training -- delivered a much-needed lights-out performance. He threw a one-hit shutout in four innings, striking out three and walking zero on 57 pitches (42 strikes). Through two spring-training starts, Severino surrendered seven runs on eight hits (one home run) and had just one strikeout to five walks.

2. Severino's batterymate, C Kyle Higashioka, stayed hot. He hit his sixth and seventh home runs of spring training. Higashioka -- slashing .478/.500/.1.391 with seven long balls and 11 RBI in nine spring-training games -- headlined the Yankees' four round-trippers Saturday with a 2-for-3, 3-RBI afternoon.

3. Higashioka was not alone, though. RF Aaron Judge and 1B Anthony Rizzo -- back-to-back hitters as the Yankees' 2-3 punch in Saturday's lineup -- each went 2-for-4 with a homer. Judge's first-inning solo shot put the Yankees on the board at 1-0. Two frames later, Rizzo's -- another solo shot -- added to New York's 3-0 lead.

4. Between the Judge and Rizzo blasts, 3B Josh Donaldson -- batting leadoff -- lined a second-inning RBI single up the middle, doubling a 2-0 lead. Donaldson was 1-for-4.

5. CF Aaron Hicks put the game out of reach, following Rizzo with a third-inning RBI double that scored LF Joey Gallo and 2B DJ LeMahieu to put the Yankees in front of a 5-0 lead. Higashioka's second blast of the day put the exclamation mark on a five-run frame and 7-0 cushion.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees head across Tampa Bay to TD Ballpark in Dunedin, Fla., for Saturday's 1:07 p.m. game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Spring training concludes the following two days back at George M. Steinbrenner Field, hosting the Philadelphia Phillies and Detroit Tigers before Thursday's 1:05 p.m. Opening Day with the Boston Red Sox.