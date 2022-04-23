Yankees takeaways from Saturday’s 5-4 win over Guardians, including Gleyber Torres' walk-off hit

Gleyber Torres celebrating with Josh Donaldson and Luis Severino following walk-off hit

The Yankees came back to get a 5-4 win over the Cleveland Guardians at home Saturday afternoon.

Gleyber Torres was not in the lineup as manager Aaron Boone put a lineup similar to the one he had on Opening Day with DJ LeMahieu leading off instead of Josh Donaldson, Aaron Hicks back after a day off, and Kyle Higashioka behind the plate after Jose Trevino started the last two games.

Takeaways

- Coming off arguably the best outing of his career, Nestor Cortes Jr. continued his stellar start to the season on Saturday afternoon. For four innings, Cortes was dominant, giving up just one baserunner, a walk to Amed Rosario. Things changed a bit in the fifth when Rosario worked another walk and Josh Naylor followed up with a two-run shot to right center field to put Cleveland up 2-0.

After the fifth, Cortes settled back down and had a final line of: 6.1 IP, 1 H, 2 ER, 2 BB and 8 K. Unfortunately, he was not eligible for a win on Saturday.

- The Yankees offense, like the Guardians, was mostly quiet for four innings. Cal Quantrill, coming off the COVID list, had the Yankees swinging into outs while scattering a runner here and there. The team would break through in the fifth inning after a walk by Hicks and back-to-back singles by Joey Gallo and Isiah Kiner-Falefa to cut the Guardians lead to 2-1. Higashioka hit a sacrifice fly to score Gallo and tie the game. IKF was tagged out at second after trying to tag up on the throw, but Gallo scored before the out.

- Quantrill held the Yankees down for most of the game, but in the seventh the Bombers got to him. Donaldson hit a one-out solo home run to left center field to put the Bombers in front for the first time on Saturday, 3-2. Hicks followed with a single and Gallo walked, forcing Guardians manager Terry Francona to go to his bullpen. IKF and Higashioka would strike out to leave runners on and end the threat.

- Clay Holmes had a perfect outing in relief of Cortes, but Chad Green in the eighth made one mistake that changed the game. After a leadoff single by Naylor, Green would get get the next two batters out, but Austin Hedges dumped a 3-2 fastball into the left field porch to give Cleveland a 4-3 lead.

Story continues

Miguel Castro had a perfect ninth inning to round out the day for the Yankees bullpen up to this point.



-LeMahieu led off the eighth with a single and extended his hitting streak to 10 games. Aaron Judge smoked a line drive right at the second baseman while Anthony Rizzo hit a fly ball the other way where Steven Kwan caught it at the base of the wall. Giancarlo Stanton struck out swinging to end the eighth.

- Donaldson led off the ninth with a walk, his second of the day, and Tim Locastro pinch-ran for him. Hicks struck out, but Locastro stole second base. Gallo lined out to the first baseman before IKF drove a fastball over Kwan's head to score Locastro and tie the game at 4.

Torres came off the bench and split the center and right fielders to score IKF and give the Yankees the 5-4 win.



Highlights

What’s Next

Gerrit Cole looks to have a bounce-back game as he takes the mound in the series finale against the Guardians on Sunday at 1:35 p.m. Righty Aaron Civale will start for Cleveland.