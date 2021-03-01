Yankees takeaways from Monday's win 5-4 over the Tigers, including a great day from Gary Sanchez

Cole and Sanchez in ST game 2020

The Yankees got their first win of the spring on Monday, taking down the Tigers, 5-4. >> Box score

Here are seven takeaways from Monday's game.

1. Gerrit Cole got his first start of the spring and was already topping 99.5 mph with a good-looking breaking ball. But with rough location on his fastball and changeup, he allowed three singles, a walk, and a run in 28 pitches before recording a strikeout to get out of a bases loaded jam.

2. After walking in his first at bat, Gary Sanchez hit a long solo shot in the third inning that went over the center field batter’s eye. Sanchez was decent in his three innings behind the plate, too. He blocked everything necessary in the first inning, saving a run on two occasions.

3. Jameson Taillon made his spring debut when he entered the game in the second inning. With a fastball sitting in the low 90s, he worked a 1-2-3, seven-pitch inning, his only inning of the day.

4. Down two runs with two outs in the fifth, Chris Gittens launched a grand slam to give the Yankees a 5-3 lead.

5. Jay Bruce went 1-for-2 with a hard single and also made a nice leaping catch while avoiding the sun in the first inning. Bruce is fighting for a spot on the roster, despite a crowded outfield, and Giancarlo Stanton likely to DH more often than not.

6. Jhoulys Chacin allowed a two-run homer to Wilson Ramos in his spring debut. He allowed two hits and two walks, as well, in his lone inning of work.

7. The Yankees bullpen looked very good on Monday. Nick Nelson got the most work of any Yankee pitcher, innings wise, tossing two shutout innings. Nestor Cortes struck out two of four batters he faced in a scoreless sixth, and Albert Abreu recorded the save in the seventh.



What's next?

Jordan Montgomery will make his spring debut when the Yankees take on the Orioles in Sarasota, Fla.