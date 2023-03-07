Yankees takeaways from Monday's 9-2 win over Pirates as the bats break out

Mar 6, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a three-run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the second inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. / Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees' offense complimented a strong pitching performance from Domingo German in a 9-2 victory over the Pirates.

Here are the takeaways...

1. Domingo German returned to the mound to get the start for New York on Monday night. His fastball velocity sat in the mid 90s. In the first inning, the right-hander worked around a leadoff base runner when O’Neil Cruz reached on a fielding error from Aaron Hicks. One batter later, Tucupita Marcano grounded out to Anthony Rizzo, who then threw out Cruz at second for a double play. German did not allow a run over three innings, surrendering just one hit and one walk while striking out four.

2. Offensively, the Yankees erupted for six runs in the second inning as they sent nine batters to the plate. Jose Trevino started the scoring with an RBI single to score Hicks. Two batters later, D.J. Lemahieu added a two-run single before Aaron Judge deposited a three-run home run into the right field stands. The New York bats tallied nine hits in the first two innings.

3. New York also gained another look at top prospect Anthony Volpe, who got the start at shortstop batting fifth. After striking out with runners in scoring position in his first at-bat, Volpe poked a base hit through the left side in his second trip to the plate. He added a walk in his third plate appearance in the fourth inning. The infielder also made an athletic barehanded play across the diamond to end the second inning.

Everson Pereira, the Yankees fifth-ranked prospect, also entered the game and singled to right in the sixth. Jasson Dominguez also recorded a single in the eighth inning as three top prospects got involved offensively.

4. During the game, Aaron Boone said that Judge will play left field in the next two games following the off-day on Tuesday. The Yankees will continue the search on how to shuffle the outfield defense entering the season.

5. Jimmy Cordero, Ian Hamilton, Yoendrys Gomez, James Norwood and Matt Bowman combined to allow just two runs on three hits in six innings of relief while striking out six.

The Yankees picked up their seventh win of Grapefruit League play and secured back-to-back victories.





What's Next

The Yankees return to action on Wednesday for a matinee against the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.