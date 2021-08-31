Yankees takeaways from Monday's 8-7 loss vs. Angels, including Corey Kluber's first game back

Corey Kluber wind up in first game back

A back and forth game ended with the Angels taking the first game of this three game set over the Yankees, 8-7.

Here's a few takeaways from the game:

1. The Yankees came out hot to start, ripping three straight hits -- a pair of doubles by DJ LeMahieu and Anthony Rizzo, and a single from Aaron Judge -- to put the Yankees up 1-0 with another two runners on the corners with no outs.

Giancarlo Stanton hit a grounder in the infield for a double play, but the contact managed to get Rizzo in from third to make it 2-0 quickly before the inning ended on a Joey Gallo flyout to right.

2. Fast forward to the bottom of the fourth, Corey Kluber got himself into trouble after striking out Shohei Ohtani for the second time on the night. The Angels hit three straight singles to bring in a run and leave two on the bases.

After walking the next batter to load up the bases and get a visit from pitching coach Matt Blake, Kluber allowed Jack Mayfield to hit a first-pitch grand slam out to left field to give the Angels a 5-2 lead.

3. Once he got the final out in the fourth, Kluber's return night was over. He allowed five earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six.

4. The Yankees didn't let the Angels hang onto their lead for too long, tying the game back up in the very next frame.

A walk, four straight singles and a fielding error helped the Bombers put up three runs and make it an even ball game.

5. Ohtani hit his 42nd homer of the season off his former teammate, Andrew Heaney, to make it 6-5 in the next frame.

Then, the Angels extended their lead back up to two after an RBI triple by Juan Lagares brought Max Stassi in for the score.

6. But the wild game continued, with Stanton crushing a two-run homer out to deep center to tie the game back up at 7-7 in the top of the seventh.

Story continues

7. Wandy Peralta put Brandon Marsh on first to leadoff the bottom of the eighth before being taken out for Chad Holmes. Holmes retired the next two batters, but Marsh advanced on each connection to wait on third for Lagares.

Lagares hit an RBI single to give the Angels back the lead before being tagged out trying to advance to second, but the damage was done to make it an 8-7 game heading into the ninth.

8. LeMahieu, Rizzo and Judge were retired in order in the ninth and the Angels stunned the Yankees, handing them their third straight loss after a 13-game winning streak.

Highlights:

What's Next:

The Yankees will put Jameson Taillon on the mound to face Jaime Barria and the Angels again in Los Angeles on Tuesday night at 9:38 p.m.