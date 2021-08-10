Yankees takeaways from Monday's 8-6 win over Royals, including a record setting night of runs and blown saves

Luke Voit swinging in Kansas City road jersey side view

The Yankees and Royals turned a dull game into one of the best of the year, with the Bombers edging out Kansas City 8-6 in extra innings.

Here's a few takeaways from the game:

1. Both starting pitchers were dealing in this one. Jameson Taillon and Carlos Hernandez each started the game off with six scoreless innings, as they kept the bats --and crowd -- quiet through two-thirds of the night.

2. The Yankees finally got on the board in the top of the seventh. After Aaron Judge was called out at home coming in from third on a DJ LeMahieu blooper into the infield, the Bombers had runners on first and second with two outs.

Luke Voit came up and ripped a line drive into left field to advance Joey Gallo in home from second to give the Yankees a 1-0 lead.

The run snapped a 17-inning scoreless streak for the Yankees

3. Taillon's day finished after giving up a leadoff single to start the seventh. His final stat line ended at four hits, four strikeouts, two walks and one unearned run (more on that next) in six innings of work.

4. The Royals tied the game up with Jonathan Loaisiga on the mound after Taillon put the runner on the bases.

First, Loaisiga picked up an error on a bad pickoff attempt that advanced Jarrod Dyson to second. Then Loaisiga was called for a balk, which then put Dyson on third with nobody out.

Ryan O'Hearn hit a sac fly out to Judge in right to bring Dyson home and tie the game. Loaisiga managed to finish out the inning from there, but the damage was already done.

Aaron Boone was ejected from the game after arguing the balk call with the home plate umpire.

5. Judge gave the Yanks the lead back in the next frame, hitting an RBI single to right to bring in Tyler Wade -- who reached base on a catcher's interference during his at-bat and then stole second -- for the score.

6. Kansas City tied it right back up in the bottom of the eight after Loaisiga allowed a leadoff single, followed by a walk, to start off the inning.

Chad Green came in and retired the next batter, but Andrew Benintendi hit an RBI-single to right center to tie things up at 2-2.

7. Voit capped off his "comeback" game with the would-be go-ahead home run in the top of the ninth, a moonshot to right that put the Yanks up 3-2.

But with Zack Britton on the mound as the closer, the Royals tied the game again despite being down to their final strike.

8. In the 10th, Wade, Andrew Velazquez (who started on second), Brett Gardner and Kyle Higashioka combined to add two more runs on the board for the Bombers. The Yanks could've added more, but they stranded two runners on the bases.

And yet again, The Royals managed to tie the game up in the following frame of this back-and-forth night in Kansas City.

9. A leadoff double by LeMahieu in the 11th brought Gallo in from second to give the lead back to New York.

The bases then got loaded up with two outs for Gardner, who battled back from an 0-2 count to a full one and then hit a liner to short -- which bounced off Nicky Lopez and allowed LeMahieu and Wade to score and make it an 8-5 game.

10. Wandy Peralta retired the first two batters in the bottom of the 11th, but allowed back-to-back hits thereafter to make it 8-6 and have the winning run at the plate.

Carlos Santana hit a grounder to Rougned Odor at third to finally put this four hour and 52 minute game in the books.

The game marked the first time in MLB history that both teams scored in the seventh, eighth, ninth, 10th and 11th innings. The Royals are the first team since 1900 to tie the game up consecutively in those first four innings, and the Yankees are the first team to blow four saves in a game since 1995.

What's Next:

The Yankees and Royals will go at it again on Tuesday at 8:10 p.m.

Nestor Cortes Jr. will take the mound for the Yankees and Daniel Lynch will go on the bump for the Royals.