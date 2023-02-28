Yankees takeaways from Monday's 8-5 win over Tigers, including Luis Severino's start and at-bats from Anthony Volpe

Feb 27, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at George M. Steinbrenner Field. / Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees utilized a four-run seventh inning to defeat the Detroit Tigers 8-5 on Monday night.

Here are the takeaways...

- In his first start of the spring, Luis Severino tossed two innings and faced one batter in the third. The right-hander allowed four runs on three hits, including a two-run homer from Detroit’s Eric Haase, with one walk and one strikeout. Severino threw 45 pitches in the outing, including 25 pitches in the first inning.

- The Yankees answered with two runs in the home half of the first. Oswaldo Cabrera singled to score Willie Calhoun. Harrison Bader followed with a sacrifice fly to left field to score Cabrera.

- Top prospect Anthony Volpe got the start at second base and batted fifth. Despite hitting into two double plays, Volpe cut down Ryan Kreidler trying to score with the infield in during the fourth inning. The infielder continues his campaign for a spot on New York’s Opening Day roster after posting an .802 OPS with 21 home runs between Somerset and Scranton Wilkes-Barre last season. Volpe was lifted for Jamie Westbrook after his two at-bats.

- Fellow young prospect Jasson Dominguez entered as a defensive replacement for Bader in the fifth inning. Dominguez singled and walked in his two plate appearances. Volpe and Dominguez enter camp as MLB’s two top prospects in New York’s organization.

- In the bullpen, Ian Hamilton made quick work of the Tigers in the sixth inning, retiring the side in order on just eight pitches with two strikeouts. Hamilton made one appearance in the majors in 2022 with the Minnesota Twins. James Norwood also retired the side in order in the seventh inning with two strikeouts on 11 pitches. Norwood made 20 appearances with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2022 after a season with San Diego and three seasons with the Chicago Cubs. Wandy Peralta also threw a scoreless inning of relief.

- Offensively, the Yankees sparked in the seventh inning for four runs to take the lead. With the bases loaded and two outs, Tayler Aguilar hit a ground-rule double into the right-field corner to score two runs. One batter later, Jesus Bastidas singled to left field to score the tying and go-ahead runs. Aguilar also offered timely defense in the 8th with an outfield assist to cut down Colt Keith at the plate.

Story continues

- After the Yankees tacked on two more runs in the eighth inning, Chase Hampton recorded the final three outs to record the save.

- The implementation of the pitch clock continued to impact the pace of play in spring training and the overall time of each game. Monday night’s game took just two hours and 24 minutes to play.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees hit the road on Tuesday for a matinee matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.