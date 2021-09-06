Yankees takeaways from Monday's 8-0 loss to Blue Jays, including quiet day at the plate

Yankees Brett Gardner hits, home jersey

The Yankees managed just five hits on Monday afternoon, falling to the Toronto Blue Jays 8-0.



Here are some key takeaways...



1) Jameson Taillon got off to a rough start, allowing back-to-back home runs in the top of the first inning to Marcus Semien and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. as the Blue Jays took a 2-0 lead. It was Guerrero's 40th home run of the season, becoming the youngest in franchise history to reach that mark.

2) Anthony Rizzo recorded the Yanks' second hit of the day off Hyun Jin Ryu to leadoff the bottom of the fifth inning. However they couldn't get anything going, as Gary Sanchez popped out, Gleyber Torres struck out, and Brett Gardner grounded out to short to end the inning.

3) Taillon walked Teoscar Hernandez in the top of the seventh, and he stole second on Corey Dickerson's strikeout. Lourdes Gurriel then singled to center as the Jays went up 3-0.

4) Hernandez took Brooks Kriske deep in the top of the ninth inning, giving Toronto a 4-0 lead. Kriske walked the bases loaded, and then gave up a two-out grand slam to Semien as the Blue Jays went up 8-0.

5) Rizzo finished the game 2-for-3, while Gardner, Gio Urshela and DJ LeMahieu all recorded one hit on the day.



What's Next?

The Yankees continue their series against the Blue Jays on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m.

Gerrit Cole takes the mound, and will go up against Steven Matz for Toronto.