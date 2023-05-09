Yankees takeaways from Monday's 7-2 win over A's, including Bombers' bats coming alive

The Yankees beat the Oakland A's 7-2, as the Bombers socked four home runs in the last game of Aaron Judge's stint on the Injured List.

Here are the takeaways...

– Nestor Cortes, making his first start in seven days after recovering from strep throat, got into a bit of bother with one out in the first after a single and a walk. But consecutive pitches got Jesus Aguilar to fly out to center and Ramon Laureano to ground out to third.

The lefty settled down to retire nine straight A’s before Aguilar rocketed a single up the middle with one out in the fourth. Jordan Diaz put two on with two out, but Cortes would escape without any damage.

However, his night came to an abrupt end when he loaded the bases with two singles sandwiching a four-pitch walk with nobody out in the sixth inning.

Cortes' final line: five innings (plus three batters), two runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts on 89 pitches with 60 strikes.

- Needing 12 outs, Aaron Boone turned to his tired bullpen with Ron Marinaccio entering with the bags full. Tony Kemp got Oakland on the board with an RBI infield hit, and after Shea Langeliers went down swinging, Marinaccio walked Jace Peterson to tie the game, losing him after getting ahead in the count 1-2. But a 6-3 double play kept the game level.

After the top of the sixth, Boone was seen speaking to Cortes in the dugout, with his face in rather close proximity to his starter.

- Looking to jump on A's starter and former Yankee JP Sears, the Bombers’ first three batters of the game all swung at the first pitch. Anthony Volpe hit a drive (104.1mph off the bat) to fly out to the track in left and Gleyber Torres (97.6mph) was retired by a leaping grab on a ball hit to the wall in right before Anthony Rizzo slammed a line drive (108.3mph) for a base hit to right.

The Yanks kept their aggressiveness going but it failed to result in anything beyond a series of quick innings for the Oakland starter cruised through four innings on just 38 pitches (31 strikes).

- After Spears retired 10-straight batters, Harrison Bader broke the drought with a liner to left center that rolled all the way to the wall for a triple to start the fifth. With one out Oswaldo Cabrera's two-run home run to right just stayed fair and just snuck over the wall (339 feet) to give New York a brief 2-0 lead.

- In the bottom of the sixth, Torres put New York right back in front with a 378-foot line drive homer to left field on a 3-2 fastball that exploded off his bat at 111.7mph. After Rizzo collected his second single of the night, DJ LeMahieu knocked Sears out of the game with a 402-foot two-run shot to left for a 5-3 lead.

- Boone, trying to stretch that bullpen sent Marinaccio out for a second inning of work, but he ran right into trouble with a single and a walk and had to be lifted for Ian Hamilton with two on and nobody out in the top of the seventh. A groundout and a pair of strikeouts stranded the runners.

-With Jose Trevino on first after a single, Aaron Hicks got his first homer of the season with a towering drive to the second deck in right field in the seventh.

- ​​Nick Ramirez entered for his first game in over a week with a five run-lead in the 8th and despite allowing two hits and a walk, got the final six outs to close out the win.

The Yanks improved to 19-17 with the win, but remain in the AL East basement. Oakland fell to 8-28 with the loss and saw their run differential hit minus 129.

- Isiah Kiner-Falefa went hitless at the plate in four at-bats but the former Gold Glove Award winner made a pair of fine defensive plays at third: snagging a Nick Allen liner with a dive to his left to start the third and fielding a sharp Kevin Smith grounder with a nifty backhand and throw to start the fifth.

What's next

Clarke Schmidt (0-3, 5.83 ERA) will look to get his first win of the season. The Yanks' right-hander has gone just 29.1 innings in seven starts and allowed 24 runs (19 earned) on 41 hits with seven homers. He has a 5.13 FIP and a 1.705 WHIP so far. The A's will start right-hander Drew Rucinski (0-2, 7.71 ERA).