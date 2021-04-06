Breaking News:

Baylor rolls to men's national title, denies Gonzaga perfect season

Yankees takeaways in Monday's 7-0 win over Orioles, including a long grand slam from Giancarlo Stanton

Stanton makes perfect contact with 471 foot grand slam, first base side view
The Yankees continued their years-long obliteration of the Baltimore Orioles, defeating them on Monday, 7-0.

Here are some takeaway's from Monday's game

1. The last time Jordan Montgomery pitched in front of fans at Yankee Stadium was April 26, 2018, and he did not seem phased by the moment. He retired his first six batters faced, and 12 of his first 13. His only threat was when he allowed runners on the corners with two outs in the fifth inning, but got Ryan McKenna to ground into a fielder’s choice. Montgomery’s stuff was sharp all night, as he finished the night with seven strikeouts in his six innings of four-hit, zero-walk, shutout ball.

2. The big blow of the night came off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton – about 90 minutes after he was booed because he struck out. After Aaron Hicks walked with the bases loaded, Stanton hit a bomb of a grand slam into the left field patio 471 feet away to give the Yankees a commanding 6-0 lead. It was his first hit of the year, and he now leads the Yankees in RBI this season.

3. Aaron Judge used the short porch to his advantage, opening up the fourth inning, and the scoring, with his first home run of the season.

Judge left the game in the seventh inning and was replaced by Mike Tauchman.

4. DJ LeMahieu did DJ LeMahieu things, slicing an opposite field RBI single in the sixth inning to give them a 7-0 lead.

5. After going 0-for-4 on Monday, Gary Sanchez is 0 for his last 10. Fun while it lasted? Who knows... but with Gerrit Cole on the bump on Tuesday, and a struggling Sanchez in the last three games, Kyle Higashioka might get the call behind the plate tomorrow.

6. In his season debut, and fresh off his suspension, Aroldis Chapman struck out three of the four batters he faced, topping out at 101.3 mph and showing off his nasty splitter to preserve the victory.

7. Luis Cessa tossed two shutout innings of relief, striking out three batters and walking one in his season debut.

What’s next

As previously mentioned, Cole will make his second start of the season against the Orioles on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. – Baltimore will have lefty John Means on the bump.

