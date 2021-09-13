Yankees takeaways from Monday's 6-5 win over Twins, including another Aaron Judge clutch homer

Aaron Judge watches a home run pinstripes close shot

The Yankees won for the first time after trailing by four-plus runs all year on Monday, walking it off against the Twins, 6-5, in 10 innings.

Takeaways from the game

1) Right from the start of it, Luis Gil allowed four earned runs in the top of the first. All of those plays came off homers, as Jorge Polanco and Miguel Sano smacked two-run shots. Polanco's came on a bad 0-2 pitch while Sano went right after the first fastball he saw to take him deep.

Byron Buxton added another homer in the top of the third inning, though it didn't knock Gil out of the game. He lasted six full innings to spare the bullpen, giving up seven hits for five earned while striking out eight and walking one. His ERA, which was zero in his first three starts, is now at 2.88.

2) Twins starter John Gant had to leave the game after the first two outs of the game, so the bullpen had to take over the rest of the way. But they were lights out to start this one, no-hitting the Yanks until Joey Gallo decided to drag bunt for an infield single.

3) Speaking of Gallo, his next at-bat following the bunt was a missile to the right field seats to make it a 5-2 game.

4) Aaron Judge also continues to put the team on his back. In the bottom of the eighth with two runners on, he took a high Alex Colome fastball over the right field fence to tie the game at five.

5) After Clay Holmes retired the side in the 10th (Aroldis Chapman worked into and out of trouble to keep the game tied in the ninth), Gary Sanchez roped a ball down the left field line that rolled to the wall that scored inherited runner Gleyber Torres. The Yankees had previously been 0-35 when trailing by at least four runs this year.

Highlights

What's Next

The Yanks head to Baltimore for a three-game series with the Orioles on Tuesday, with Gerrit Cole returning to the rotation against Alexander Wells.