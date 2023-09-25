Yankees takeaways from Monday's 6-4 win over Diamondbacks, including three-run eighth inning

Sep 20, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees catcher Austin Wells (88) celebrates his solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays with teammates in the dugout during the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees made up Saturday’s rainout on Monday afternoon, defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks, 6-4, to take two of three in the series.

Six things to know from Monday's game...

1. Clarke Schmidt’s day got off to a soggy start. After allowing two men to reach in the first on a hit by pitch and a walk, Alek Thomas made him pay by ripping a two-run double down the right field line, giving Arizona a quick 2-0 lead.

Schmidt took a Corbin Carroll comebacker off his right arm in the third but stayed in the game. Ultimately, it was his rising pitch count that saw him last just 4.0 innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits. He struck out three and walked three, throwing 79 pitches (47 strikes).



2. Merrill Kelly stymied the Yankees offense for the first three innings, but the home team got on the board in the top of the fourth thanks to rookie catcher Austin Wells, who demolished a two-run home run 420 feet to the bleachers in right-center, tying the game at 2-2.

3. Greg Weissert did a nice job of following Schmidt. The Fordham product gave the Yanks two scoreless innings while striking out three to lower his ERA to 4.15.

Over his last five appearances, Weissert has allowed just one earned run over 7.1 innings, good for a 1.23 ERA.

The seventh inning wasn’t as kind to Nick Ramirez, though. After Carroll singled and stole second base for his 51st steal of the season, Gabriel Moreno singled to center to bring Carroll home and put the D-backs up 3-2.

4. The Yankees answered right back in the bottom of the seventh, with Oswald Peraza blasting a solo home run to left off of Ryan Thompson. Peraza’s third big league homer tied the game at 3-3.

Later in the inning, it looked like Aaron Judge had given the Yankees the lead, but Thomas made a leaping catch at the wall to take away what would have been extra bases and scored the go-ahead run.

Then, in the top of the eighth, Carroll continued to be a thorn in the Yankees' side, as he poked a bases-loaded, two-out single into left field to once again give Arizona the lead.

5. The Yankees refused to go down quietly, and they took advantage of reliever Kevin Ginkel, who was erratic from moment he entered the game. After loading the bases, Ginkel walked Peraza to force in the tying run before Estevan Florial lofted a sac fly to left to give the Yanks the lead. For good measure, Everson Pereira singled home another run, giving the home team a two-run lead.

6. This was the first game in Aaron Boone's tenure as manager in which the Yankees were mathematically eliminated from postseason play. The Bombers had made the playoffs in each of Boone's first five seasons as skipper.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees finish their season with six games on the road, starting on Tuesday night with a visit to Toronto to face the Blue Jays.

Kevin Gausman will go for the Blue Jays, while the Yankees haven't announced a starter. First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m.