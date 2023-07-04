Yankees takeaways from Monday's 6-3 win over Orioles, including Harrison Bader's heroics

May 23, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Harrison Bader (22) watches his home run against the Baltimore Orioles during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports / © Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Harrison Bader's three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning broke a 3-3 tie and lifted the Yankees to a 6-3, series-opening comeback win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Four things to know from Monday's game

1. RHP Domingo German came back down to earth. After a perfect first inning extended the streak to 10 frames from last Wednesday's historic outing, German got pummeled for nine hits in 4 1/3 IP.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He limited his damage to three runs (two earned) while striking out five and walking none, but the perfect game by German -- who threw 57 strikes on 86 pitches -- was an anomaly. Perfect game aside, German (5-5, 4.52 ERA) has been shaky of late, including two starts June 16 and 22 in which he allowed 17 runs (15 earned) on 15 hits (five homers) while striking out five, walking four and hitting two.

The Yankees don't need German to be more than a back-end starter, but his recent trend remains worth watching entering the next start.

2. Aaron Hicks' return to Yankee Stadium saw him get showered with boos. He went 1 for 4 with one strikeout and a single, an two-out knock to left field in the top of the eighth inning off RHP Tommy Kahnle.

Hicks, who batted seventh and started in left field, is slashing .262/.374/.464 with four home runs and 12 RBI through 27 games on Baltimore.

Advertisement

3. Back-to-back home runs by Anthony Volpe and Kyle Higashioka with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning and the Yankees trailing 3-0 were exactly the spark that New York needed. Volpe (2 for 4) and Higashioka (2 for 2) joined the 2-for-4 Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Giancarlo Stanton and Bader with multi-hit games as the Yankees totaled 11 knocks.

4. After the Yankees tied the game in the bottom of the seventh inning on Yennier Cano's wild pitch to score Volpe, Bader delivered the following frame. Bader picked up back-to-back leadoff singles by Stanton and Anthony Rizzo in the form of a bomb down the left-field line.

The Yankees' comeback was a team effort, but Bader -- slashing .261/.284/.478 with seven home runs and 26 RBI in 38 games -- gave New York exactly what it needed as its life without Aaron Judge continues.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees (47-38) and Orioles (49-34) continue their three-game series with Tuesday's 1:05 p.m. matinee.

New York RHP Clarke Schmidt (3-6, 4.37 ERA) and Baltimore RHP Kyle Gibson (8-5, 4.66 ERA) are set to start.