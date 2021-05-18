Yankees takeaways from Monday's 5-2 loss to Rangers, including Gerrit Cole lasting only five innings

Yankees Gerrit Cole looking down vs Rangers

Gerrit Cole let up two home runs in five innings of work, as the Yankees lost to the Texas Rangers, 5-2.

Here are the takeaways...

- DJ LeMahieu and Luke Voit started the game off with back-to-back singles to give the Yankees and early scoring opportunity. After Aaron Judge struck out swinging, Gio Urshela delivered a RBI single to score LeMahieu and give the Yanks a 1-0 lead with one out in the first. Gary Sanchez would then ground out into the 5-4-3 double play to end the side.

- After striking out three-straight Rangers in the bottom of the first, Cole set a new MLB record with 59 strikeouts since issuing his last walk.

- Adolis Garcia launched his 11th HR of the season in the bottom of the second, a solo homer off of Cole to tie the game at 1-1. Next batter up David Dahl doubled on a line drive to left-center field that was just out of the reach of a diving Clint Frazier. The Rangers would then take a 2-1 lead as Isiah Kiner-Falefa doubled to center, scoring Dahl from second. With one away in the inning, Kiner-Falefa stole third base and the damage would continue when Jose Trevino singled through the infield, making it 3-1 Rangers.

- Brett Gardner hit the Yanks' first triple of the season with two outs in the fourth on a fly off of the right-center field wall. However, he was left stranded as Frazier went down on strikes to end the inning. Cole kept the Yankees in the game, tossing a 1-2-3 fourth inning with two fly outs and a strikeout.

- Cole gave up his second home run of the night on a solo shot to center by Willie Calhoun, making it 4-1 Rangers in the fifth inning. The ace came out to pitch the sixth inning, but let up a leadoff single to Garcia. His night came to an end after 89 pitches and 5.0 IP, as he allowed four earned runs on seven hits with seven strikeouts and two walks.

Garcia made his way to second on a groundout and then to third on a wild pitch by Albert Abreu. Charlie Culberson walked and stole second base as Kyle Higashioka made a throwing error into the outfield, allowing Garcia to score from third and extend the Rangers' lead to 5-1.

Story continues

- Voit hit his first home run on the season in the eighth inning, smashing a hanging slider 414 feet to left field as the Yankees cut into the Rangers' lead, 5-2.

Highlights



What’s next

The Yankees will continue their four-game series with the Rangers on Tuesday at 8:05 p.m. Jameson Taillon (1-3, 5.40 ERA) gets the start for the Yanks, and will go up against RHP Mike Foltynewicz (1-3, 4.60 ERA).