Yankees takeaways from Monday's 5-1 loss to White Sox, including Gerrit Cole's gutsy outing gone to waste

Aug 7, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) pitches in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports / © Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees wasted a gutsy start by Gerrit Cole and missed out on a potential bounce-back win following the weekend's series split with the Houston Astros, suffering a 5-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox.

Four things to know from Monday's game...

1. Cole (10-3) took a tough loss after yielding two runs on three hits (one homer) while striking out three and walking two in seven innings. The lone miscue was Andrew Vaughn's two-run shot to left-center field with one out in the second inning that put the White Sox on the board and the Yankees down 2-0.

Cole (64 strikes on 105 pitches) did not have his best stuff as he fanned three batters or fewer for only the third time this season, but he ultimately responded -- including 10 retired in a row at one point -- to give the Yankees a chance. The bats, however, did not show up.

While Cole (2.65 ERA) technically got charged with two more runs after he returned for the eighth inning and allowed back-to-back singles to Gavin Sheets and Elvis Andrus, the final line (7+ IP, 5 H, 4 R) does not tell the full story. The Yankees tried to push Cole through the eighth and down a run before Tommy Kahnle fell apart.

Kahnle was charged with an error while trying to field a Zach Remillard's sacrifice bunt, loading the bases. Andrew Benintendi's sacrifice fly pushed the White Sox lead to 3-1, and Luis Robert Jr.'s two-RBI double down the right-field line hammered the nail in the coffin.

2. Leaving runners on base and in scoring position remains a killer for the Yankees, who stranded 13 and posted a 1-of-12 RISP line. Chief among other key moments, the Yankees loaded the bases with one out in the sixth inning.

After Isiah Kiner-Falefa flew out to right field for the second out, Jake Bauers ground ball down the first-base line got snagged by Vaughn, who slid and beat him to the bag and ended the inning.

3. Aaron Judge, who doubled to lead off the ninth inning, posted a 2-for-4 evening that marked his first multi-hit game since July 29 -- the Yankees' 8-3 win at the Baltimore Orioles, in which he recorded three knocks. Judge also led off the third inning with a walk and started the seventh by singling to left field as he upped his .278 batting average and .403 on-base percentage through 59 games.

4. Giancarlo Stanton, following Sunday's 0-for-6 afternoon, remains lost. Stanton -- slashing .203/.280/.459 in 63 games -- posted an 0-for-4 evening that included two strikeouts and one walk.

Highlights

What's next

The Yankees (58-55) and White Sox (46-68) continue their three-game series in Chicago with Tuesday's 8:10 p.m. start.

A pair of righties -- New York's Clarke Schmidt (7-6, 4.35 ERA) and Chicago's Touki Toussaint (1-4, 3.92 ERA) -- make for the probable pitchers.