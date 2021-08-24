Yankees takeaways from Monday's 5-1 win over Braves, including Giancarlo Stanton's 3 RBI

Giancarlo Stanton looks up after home run vs. Braves road jersey

Giancarlo Stanton's three RBI kickstarts the Yankees offense as they win a 5-1 game over the Braves in Atlanta.

Here's a few takeaways from the game:

1. Giancarlo Stanton got things going for the Yankees at the top of the second inning, stretching out and hitting a leadoff home run out to right field to give the Bombers an early 1-0 lead.

But Dansby Swanson responded in the leadoff spot in the bottom of the inning, hitting a home run out to center to tie things up quickly at one apiece.

2. After the Braves whiffed on a chance to take the lead in the bottom of the fifth -- Ozzie Albies got to third with two outs, but couldn't be brought in for the score -- the Yankees took advantage and took the lead back.

DJ LeMahieu took a HBP to get thing started before Joey Gallo drew a walk to put two runners on with two outs for Stanton. The slugger ripped a double out to deep left that managed to bring both LeMahieu and Gallo in for runs, making it a 3-1 game.

3. Jordan Montgomery's night was over after the fifth. He finished with two hits allowed, four walks, two strikeouts and one earned run on 75 pitches. Despite the solid numbers and the eventual winning decision, Montgomery was shaky throughout and this game could've looked a lot different if things had gone more in the Braves' favor.

4. The top of the eighth began with a LeMahieu fly out and an Anthony Rizzo ground out to short. But with those two outs on the board, Aaron Judge singled to left, and then Gallo and a pinch-hitting Luke Voit walked back-to-back to load up the bases for Gary Sanchez.

Sanchez took a 91 mph sinker on the 3-1 count and ripped it in between second and short to bring Judge and Gallo in to score and break the game open at 5-1.

5. Aroldis Chapman came in to close the game out -- and did. The closer retired three straight batters to help the Yankees secure their 10th straight win and officially become the hottest team in baseball.

Highlights:

What's Next:

The Yankees and Braves go at it again on Tuesday night in Atlanta, with first pitch set for 7:20 p.m.

Andrew Heaney (8-8, 5.51 ERA) will face off against Charlie Morton (12-4, 3.47 ERA) on the mound.