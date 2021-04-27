Yankees Takeaways from Monday's 4-2 loss to Orioles, including Aaron Boone's ejection

Aaron Boone argues with umpire

A controversial call late costs the Yankees a key run, as they fall to the Baltimore Orioles, 4-2.

Here's a few takeaways from the game:

1. Deivi Garcia let the second pitch of his 2021 debut get away from him, giving up a leadoff home run to Cedric Mullens to open the game up early Monday night -- and his struggles continued on a bit from there.

The Yankees were down 2-0 through two after Garcia gave up a deep RBI double to left center from Freddy Galvis in the second, bringing in Pedro Severino from first.

He leveled things out from there, but his day ended after four innings and 65 pitches. He allowed two earned runs on three hits and three walks, while striking out four.

2. The Yankees finally made some noise in the top of the sixth of what was a very quiet start to the game -- and even the inning. With the Yankees already with two outs from a DJ LeMahieu double play, Giancarlo Stanton kept the inning alive with a double out to left that hit off the third baseman's glove.

Aaron Judge came up next and nearly hit an identical ball, sending a shot out down the left field line for the RBI-double to bring in Stanton from second and put the Yankees on the board.

3. Darren O'Day's third balk of his career came at a costly time. After hitting the leadoff batter, giving up a single to put runners on the corners and striking out the next batter, O'Day flinched his hips while setting up for a pitch in the middle of Rio Ruiz's at-bat.

The second base umpire called it a balk, which advances the first base runner to second, and the third base runner into home plate to make it a 3-1 game.

4. Mullens hit his second home run of the game -- and third of the season (all against the Yankees) in the seventh off Justin Wilson, crushing a ball all the way over the center field wall and out of Aaron Hicks' reach.

5. The Yankees got some life in the top of the eighth when Tanner Scott walked three batters to load up the bases with just one out. Scott ended his night by striking out Rougned Odor on the next at-bat before the Orioles brought in their closer, Cesar Valdez.

Gio Urshela hit a line drive to left that should've brought in two runs to make it a 4-3 game, but Judge was called out while sliding at third, and the umpires declared that he was tagged out before LeMahieu stepped on home plate, taking away the run.

Aaron Boone tried to challenge the call, but the umpires wouldn't let him do it, saying he tried to do so too late. This led to a shouting match between Boone and an umpire that resulted in Boone being thrown out and the Yankees cheated out of a run.

6. A 4-3 game might have jolted the final Yankees to take at-bats in the top of the ninth, but 4-2 would be the final score, as Valdez retied the final three batters in order.

The Yankees and Orioles go at it again on Tuesday at 7:05 p.m., with Corey Kluber and Bruce Zimmerman taking the mound.