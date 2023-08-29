Yankees takeaways from Monday's 4-1 win over Tigers, including another encouraging outing from Luis Severino

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino (40) pitches in the first inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park / Rick Osentoski - USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees defeated the Detroit Tigers 4-1 in the series opener on Monday night at Comerica Park.

Here are some takeaways...

- After putting together his best outing of the season his last time out, Luis Severino was phenomenal again tonight. He got off to a strong start, picking up two strikeouts en route to a perfect 12-pitch bottom of the first.



The righty retired the first two batters in the second, but then was struck on the palm of his glove hand by a Miguel Cabrera comebacker. Aaron Boone and trainers came out to check on Severino, but he remained in the game and was seemingly fine, striking out the next batter.

He went right back to cruising an inning later, picking up two more strikeouts and working around a two-out triple. Sevy put together his most efficient inning after that, recording three groundball outs on just six pitches.

- Unfortunately for him and the Yankees, though, the offense was having a hard time figuring out Tigers starter Reese Olson early. They loaded the bases in the first via two walks and an error, but Anthony Volpe struck out on a check-swing to end the threat. That was a common theme in this one, as the righty recorded a new career-high 10 strikeouts over the first four innings.

- New York was finally able to break through against Olson in the fifth, as Aaron Judge scored from first on a Gleyber Torres double, giving the Yankees a 1-0 lead and ultimately chasing the righty from the game.

- Severino returned to the mound and put together the shutdown inning him and the Yanks were hoping for. The righty ran into some trouble in the sixth though, as miscommunication in the outfield led to another triple. As he'd done all night, he was able to bare down and get a fielders choice and a huge strikeout on a 99 mph fastball, stranding a pair and keeping the Tigers off the board.

- Detroit pushed another runner into scoring position in the seventh, but Severino again battled to leave him there, holding them to 0-for-5 in such situations on the night. He finished with 99 pitches and allowed five hits while issuing zero walks and striking out eight over seven terrific innings. After struggling mightily, he's gone 13.2 consecutive innings without allowing a run.



- The Yanks rewarded Severino by adding on some insurance runs against the Tigers bullpen. Judge and Torres went back-to-back in the top of the seventh to make a 3-0 ballgame. The duo reached base six different times on the night and accounted for three of the four runs.

New York struck again in the eighth, as Isiah Kiner-Falefa came in to score on a Oswaldo Cabrera RBI single. After going 0-for-3 on Sunday afternoon, the 24-year-old had two hits on the night.

- Jonathan Loaisiga was the first man out of the Yanks' bullpen and he continued his strong stretch of pitching with a scoreless inning. The righty's allowed just one run across 11 appearances since returning from the injured list.

- Clay Holmes' recent struggles continued in the ninth, as he allowed a leadoff pinch-hit home run to Akil Baddoo, making it a 4-1 game. He was able to hold on for the win but has allowed a run in four of his last five appearances.

The Yankees and Tigers continue their four-game series on Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. at Comerica.

Michael King (3-5, 3.13 ERA) for New York takes the ball against Detroit's young left-hander Tarik Skubal (3-2, 4.06 ERA)