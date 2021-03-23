Yankees Takeaways from Monday's 4-0 loss to Phillies, including Justin Wilson exiting with injury

Coby Green
·2 min read
Giancarlo Stanton stands waiting in outfield during spring training
The Yankees had a rough outing at the plate, as the offense stalled and let the Philadelphia Phillies grab a 4-0 win on Monday night.

Here's a few takeaways from the games:

1. Jameson Taillon got the start for the Yankees in this one, tossing 60 pitches in 2.2 innings. He started hot out the gate, striking out five of the first eight batters he faced.

But in the third, started to struggle, allowing hits -- and a run -- on four of the next five at-bats, before Chad Green entered the game for him with the bases loaded. Green was able to retire the last batter and save Taillion's solid night from looking worse.

Green went on to allow another run score in the next inning to give the Phillies an early 2-0 lead.

2. The Yankees struggled at the plate for the most part Monday, with just Giancarlo Stanton connecting for a hit through the first six innings. Stanton made the second hit of the game later on in the seventh, crushing a liner out to left for another single.

Stanton finished 2-for-2 on the night -- after also getting hit by a pitch -- to continue his hot spring, where he's slashing .391/.500/.609.

3. Former Yankee Didi Gregorius crushed a two-run homer off Justin Wilson in the top of the seventh to extend Philly's lead to 4-0.

Not to long after that, Wilson waved to the dugout to take him out of the game with what was later revealed by the team to be shoulder tightness in his throwing arm.

4. By the end of the ninth inning, no other Yankees besides Stanton notched a hit, as the Phillies grabbed an easy 4-0 win just 10 days out from Opening day.

Aaron Nola was great for Philadelphia, allowing just the first hit to Stanton and striking out nine batters in pinstripes over 6.0 innings on the mound.

5. With the Yankees' final rotation spot looking like it's coming down to either Domingo German or Deivi Garcia, Aaron Boone just happened to tap German as the most impressive pitcher so far this spring -- based on the fact that he missed so much time and seems to not have missed a step.

Highlights:

What's Next:

The Yankees face the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at 1:05 p.m.

