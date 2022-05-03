Yankees takeaways from Monday's 3-2 win over Blue Jays, including Gleyber Torres' clutch night

New York Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres (25) hits a two run home run

The Yankees defeated the Blue Jays in the first game of a three game set for their 10th consecutive win.

Here are the takeaways....

- Gleyber Torres got the party started when he lined a two-run homer over the right field fence in the top of the fourth inning. Torres has performed better of late and his homer off Ross Stripling would give the Yanks a 2-0 lead.

- Jordan Montgomery was seemingly not used to receiving some run support. The Yankees southpaw gave his two-run lead right back to the Blue Jays in the bottom of the fourth inning. Bo Bichette doubled in George Springer and then Matt Chapman singled in Springer to tie the game at two. Montgomery overall had a solid outing. His final line was five innings, six hits, two runs, and three strikeouts.

- Miguel Castro replaced Jonathan Loaisiga in the bottom of the seventh. Castro allowed two hits and a walk, and pitched himself into a second and third with two outs situation. Aaron Boone called on Clay Holmes to face Springer and got him to ground one to short to end the threat unharmed.

- Torres was the Yankees' only offense in this one. In the top of the ninth, the Yankees' second baseman lined a two-out base hit to right field, scoring Tim Locastro to give the Bombers a 3-2 lead. The 25-year-old is certainly making a case for more playing time.

- Aroldis Chapman was unavailable as he pitched in the previous two games. Chad Green was called on to close the game out and he retired the Blue Jays in order to give the Yankees their 10th straight win.

HIGHLIGHTS

What's Next?

Game two of this three game set is set for tomorrow night at 7:07 p.m. Jameson Taillon takes the mound for the Yanks facing off against Alex Manoah.