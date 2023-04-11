Yankees takeaways from Monday's 3-2 loss to Guardians, including Domingo German's issues with command

Apr 10, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) reacts after scoring in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. / David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

After two early runs, the Yankees fell to the Guardians 3-2 in the first game of a three-game series.

Here are the takeaways...

1. In the opening game of a 2022 ALDS rematch, the Yankees wasted no time heating up the bats against Cleveland ace Shane Bieber. New York quickly loaded the bases with a Gleyber Torres double, an Aaron Judge walk and an Anthony Rizzo single. Giancarlo Stanton followed with a hard-hit, two-run double to left-center field to give the Yankees a 2-0 lead with nobody out in the first.

2. Domingo German took the ball for the Yankees and the Guardians cut the lead in half with a sacrifice fly from Will Brennan to score Andres Gimenez in the second inning. German stranded two runners on base later in the inning to keep the lead intact.

But control was a concern for German on Monday night as he equaled a career-high with five walks.



In the fourth inning, Colten Brewer relieved German after the starter surrendered another run on back-to-back walks and an RBI double. Brewer, after a walk of his own, kept the game tied by fielding a ground ball from Steven Kwan and throwing home to get the lead runner before inducing an inning-ending double play from Amed Rosario.

As a staff, New York issued nine free passes on the evening across three different pitchers.

3. In the seventh inning, Kwan advanced to second after taking a walking lead and stealing second base off of Ian Hamilton. Cleveland took its first lead later in the inning on a sacrifice fly from Josh Naylor.

4. Both teams left runners in scoring position in the eighth inning. James Karinchak struck out Stanton to leave Gleyber Torres stranded on third base wasting his leadoff triple. Hamilton, in his second inning of relief, worked around two baserunners in the bottom half of the inning after a one-out walk and ground rule double.

5. In the ninth inning, Cleveland closer Emmanuel Clase retired the side in order including strikeouts of Willie Calhoun and Franchy Cordero to give the Guardians a 3-2 victory.

Story continues

Highlights

What's Next

The Yankees return to action in Cleveland on Tuesday for the second game of a three-game set against the Guardians. First pitch is set for 6:10 p.m. with Gerrit Cole facing off against Hunter Gaddis.