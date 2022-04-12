Yankees takeaways from Monday's 3-0 loss to Blue Jays, including another weak offensive performance

Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Adam Cimber (90) reacts after an inning ending double play

The Yankees and Blue Jays faced off for the first time this season on Monday as Toronto is highly regarded as the betting favorites to win the AL East.

Here are the takeaways...

1. The offense was dormant to say the least. Reminiscent of the 2021 team, the Bombers simply could not hit. The same lifeless offense showed its head once again to get the 2022 season underway. Alek Manoah absolutely dominated putting together a stat line of 6IP, 1H, 0ER, 7K’s. Eight runners were left on base as the Blue Jays made a series of phenomenal defensive plays to keep the Yanks at bay.

2. Jameson Taillon is the first Yankee starter to complete five innings this season. Taillon’s final line was 5IP, 2ER, 6K. Overall, Taillon looked sharp. His fastball ranged from 92-95 MPH and located his off-speed pitches well. The only blip on his night was the two-run homer he served up to George Springer, which ultimately was all the Blue Jays needed to secure the victory.

3. One of the few positives from Monday night's game was the bullpen. Michael King and Ron Marinaccio combined for four frames, allowing just one run on Springer’s RBI double. Springer drove in all three Toronto runs.

4. If you're into the whole “glass half full,” type of mentality, the Yanks pitching kept them in the game yet again. Surrendering just three runs to what is regarded as the best lineup in the American League is something to be encouraged about. Now if they could just figure out that whole hitting thing which seems to have escaped them over the past few years, then they may be onto something.

What's next

Nestor Cortes Jr. takes the ball in game two against the Blue Jays on Tuesday night at 7:05 p.m.